Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Split After 4 Years Together

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have split after four years of dating, PEOPLE confirms.

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, have officially decided to end their relationship and are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March 2017, an insider tells PEOPLE.

Representatives for the former couple did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Oscar-nominated actor and the supermodel began dating in the spring of 2015.

The pair have kept their relationship private, with Shayk telling Glamour UK in February 2019 she preferred to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” she said.

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

That same month, Cooper opened up about fatherhood, telling Oprah Winfrey during her Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square in New York City that having a family “changed everything.”

“Our daughter, she’s incredible. And I see my father in her quite often,” Cooper said. “I can’t believe I’m gonna admit this, but I had moments when … I was in the room with her, I would say, ‘Dad?'”

He continued, “There are some moments where she looks just like my father. I watch too many movies.”

Cooper’s dad Charles died in 2011 after battling with lung cancer.

Cooper had a big year in 2018 with the release of his hit film A Star Is Born, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards. After the award season ended, Cooper made sure to slow down and focus on his family, a source told PEOPLE in April 2019.

“Bradley spends every day with his family,” the source said. “Most days, Bradley and Irina take Lea out for activities together. Sometimes they just stroll on the beach. Bradley and Irina seem great.”

The source added, “He has been all about his family.”

Cooper and Shayk sparked engagement rumors in 2016 when the model was spotted wearing a large emerald ring on that finger. She continued to wear the ring for more than two years.

However, a source told PEOPLE at the time that raising their child is more important than getting married.

“They’re focused on their daughter, and they seem happy together.”