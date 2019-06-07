Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 'Spent a Lot of Time Apart' Before Split: He's 'Into His Work'

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk drifted apart before their split became public.

“[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame — she just wants to protect her family,” a source tells PEOPLE of the supermodel. “Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now.”

Adds the source, “They spent a lot of time apart.”

While the two were spotted enjoying a date night in New York City in April, they were more often than not working on their own projects.

A different source tells PEOPLE, “They were living totally separate lives.”

“If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town,” says the insider.

PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday the two stars had split after four years of dating. The pair share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

After his Oscar-winning debut A Star Is Born, the new director, 44, is also reportedly set to direct, co-write and star as the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cooper is notably getting more involved in producing films, such as the upcoming film Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, which opens this fall.

He is also set to produce an untitled Hulk Hogan biopic which will star Chris Hemsworth.

Shayk, 33, has also kept busy. The supermodel has flown around the world and graced the cover of magazines, including the March 2019 issue of Vogue Japan.

She’s also starred in ads for Calvin Klein Jeans and most recently graced the cover of Elle for its June 2019 issue and Vogue Hong Kong.