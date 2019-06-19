Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Remain 'Friendly' After Split: 'They Are Both Wonderful Parents'

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are remaining friendly coparents.

Despite calling off their four-year relationship, Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, are maintaining a good and healthy relationship for their 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

The A Star Is Born actor was seen taking their daughter aboard a private jet from L.A. to New York City on Father’s Day. Earlier that week, Shayk was in Italy, where she walked in the CR RunwayxLuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show.

The Russian-born model reunited with Cooper and Lea in New York City just in time for the holiday where a source tells PEOPLE the two “were friendly” during the exchange.

Image zoom Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

Another source adds the pair hope to remain that way.

“It’s clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter,” the source says. “They are both wonderful parents.”

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed the duo split after they began dating in 2015. They welcomed their daughter in March 2017.

“Irina’s number one priority is their daughter,” a source close to the pair told PEOPLE last week. “She is such a hands-on mom. She takes her to the park, to classes, to playdates, and just adores her.”

Another insider added, “For Lea’s sake, they keep spending time together as a family. Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter.”