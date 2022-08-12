Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Timeline

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk went to great lengths to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

The low-key couple first started dating in spring 2015, though they made only a few public appearances during their relationship.

"I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it's great — but I think it's all about personal choice," Shayk said during a 2019 interview for Glamour UK. "Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."

Cooper and Shayk welcomed a daughter, Lea, in March 2017. Two years later, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split after four years of dating.

While the former A-list couple may no longer be together, they remain on good terms and have a friendly co-parenting dynamic.

From their Broadway first date to raising their daughter together, here is a complete look at Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's relationship.

Spring 2015: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk start dating

Cooper and Shayk were first linked in spring 2015, when they were spotted on a few New York City dates. The duo was also seen getting cozy at Rihanna's Met Gala afterparty in May. "They were definitely together," a partygoer told PEOPLE. "[Bradley] and [Irina] went down to the karaoke room super late together."

That same month, Shayk traveled to London to see Cooper perform in the play The Elephant Man, and the couple enjoyed a PDA-packed weekend.

Their budding romance came shortly after Cooper's split from model Suki Waterhouse and Shayk's breakup with pro soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

August 2015: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk take a trip to the Amalfi coast

Cooper and Shayk took their love international that summer as they vacationed along Italy's Amalfi coast. One observer told PEOPLE that the two "were very playful and loving." The source continued, "They were completely wrapped up in one another and having a great time."

September 2015: Irina Shayk spends time with Bradley Cooper's mom during a Labor Day getaway

Cooper and Shayk spent Labor Day weekend at the Jersey Shore, where they were joined by Cooper's mom, Gloria Campano. The couple shared a kiss outside a restaurant in Atlantic City as they headed to dinner with the actor's mom.

February 2016: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk shut down breakup rumors

After a few quiet months, rumors began circulating that Cooper and Shayk had split. The couple curbed the speculation with a PDA-filled day together in N.Y.C., where they were spotted exploring museums, holding hands and dining at the Waverly Inn.

March 2016: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk attend their first public event as a couple

The A-listers stepped out at the L'Oréal Red Obsession Party in Paris ahead of their one-year anniversary. Cooper and Shayk posed for pictures together inside the event and shared a sweet kiss for the camera. Shayk, who'd been named the new face of L'Oréal at the time, mingled with guests while Cooper kept his hand around her waist all night.

May 2016: Bradley Cooper takes Irina Shayk and her mother to a concert

In May 2016, Cooper treated both his girlfriend and her mother, Olga Shaykhlislamov, to a night out at a Beyoncé concert. After the show, Cooper was spotted holding both women's hands outside of the arena.

July 2016: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk attend Wimbledon

PEOPLE reported in July 2016 that Cooper and Shayk were all smiles as they attended a tennis match during the Wimbledon tournament in London.

A few weeks later, they took another international trip together to Lake Garda, Italy.

November 2016: A source confirms Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are expecting a baby

In November 2016, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Cooper and Shayk were expecting their first child together. The news came just after the Russian model walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with her baby bump subtly showing.

A month later, engagement rumors began to circulate when Shayk was spotted wearing an emerald and diamond ring on her ring finger as she exited a Los Angeles spa. Reps for the couple did not comment on the rumors at the time.

March 21, 2017: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk welcome a daughter

The couple's daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, was born on March 21, 2017 in L.A., making both Cooper and Shayk first-time parents.

Cooper later opened up about fatherhood during a 2018 NPR interview. "I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present," he said. The actor added that his own upbringing influenced how he wants to raise his child: "That's the thing I want my daughter to have — I just always want her to feel loved," he explained.

July 2017: New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk go on vacation

Shortly after welcoming their daughter, Cooper and Shayk headed to Tahiti on a star-studded vacation, which marked their first outing since Lea's birth. They were joined by Allison Williams and her then-husband Ricky Van Veen, Anderson Cooper and his then-partner Benjamin Maisani, Diane von Furstenberg and Andy Cohen.

May 7, 2018: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk make their red carpet debut

The ultra-private pair made their red carpet debut at the 2018 annual Met Gala. Although the two were spotted together at the 2016 gala, this was the first time they posed for pictures and walked the carpet together.

Shayk wore a gold gown with a crystal-covered bodice and a high slit, while Cooper wore a classic Tom Ford mohair tuxedo.

January 2019: Irina Shayk supports Bradley Cooper at the Golden Globes

In 2019, Cooper received a Golden Globe nomination for best actor for his role in A Star Is Born, which he also wrote, produced and directed. Shayk was right by his side at the ceremony to show her support, and the couple made a rare public appearance together on the red carpet.

February 10, 2019: Bradley Cooper praises Irina Shayk in acceptance speech

While accepting the award for best original music for A Star Is Born at the BAFTA Awards, Cooper gave Shayk a sweet shoutout. "Most of all I have to thank Irina, for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year," Cooper said. "Thank you very much. Thank you."

February 24, 2019: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga perform at the Oscars

Fans couldn't help but notice the chemistry between Cooper and his A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga, who played his on-screen love interest. The two actors developed a close off-screen bond as well, and they set the Internet ablaze with an intimate performance of the movie's signature track, "Shallow," at the 2019 Academy Awards. Shayk, who was sitting in the front row, appeared to be unbothered, and led a standing ovation for the pair after they finished.

Gaga was quick to shut any romance rumors down during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying, "Yes, people saw love and guess what? That's what we wanted you to see. This is a love song."

April 2019: Bradley Cooper focuses on his family after steamy Oscars performance

In the months following his viral Oscars performance with Gaga, sources told PEOPLE that Cooper was devoting more time to his family and that he and Shayk were still going strong.

"Since the awards season ended, Bradley spends every day with his family," the insider said. "Most days, Bradley and Irina take Lea out for activities together. Sometimes they just stroll on the beach. Bradley and Irina seem great." The source added, "It seems Bradley hasn't spent any time with Lady Gaga. He has been all about his family."

June 6, 2019: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk officially split

In June 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that Cooper and Shayk had officially split after four years of dating. An insider noted that they were amicably working on a custody agreement regarding their daughter, and reps for both Cooper and Shayk did not comment.

A source later revealed to PEOPLE that the couple had been "spending time apart" for months and that they were "living totally separate lives." The source cited different priorities as the reason for their breakup, saying, "[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame — she just wants to protect her family ... Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now."

June 2019: A source says the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga romance rumors "didn't help" his relationship with Irina Shayk

After the breakup, a source told PEOPLE that the romance speculation surrounding Cooper and Gaga may have contributed to his split with Shayk.

"The rumors about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn't help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film]," the source said. "He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature, and it's difficult to speculate at this sensitive time."

February 2020: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk remain friendly post-breakup

Cooper and Shayk were reunited at a BAFTA Awards afterparty where they posed for a photo together with British Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. Ahead of the event, Shayk sat down with Enninful for the magazine's March 2020 issue and opened up about her relationship with Cooper for the first time since their split. "I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst–it's just the nature of a human being," she said. "Two great people don't have to make a good couple."

Shayk also discussed life as a single mom: "It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider," she said. "Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.' "

September 2021: Irina Shayk discusses Bradley Cooper's parenting style

In her cover story for HIGHStyle, Shayk discussed co-parenting with Cooper. "He's a full-on, hands-on dad—no nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks [and] I didn't call them once," Shayk said.

"Me and her father are very strict," she added. "When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says 'thank you.' Without 'please' or 'thank you' she's not getting anything."

November 2021: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are spotted on a friendly walk in N.Y.C.

A few years after their split, the exes were spotted walking arm-in-arm in N.Y.C. Cooper was all smiles as they strolled.

Shayk also attended the N.Y.C premiere of Cooper's film Nightmare Alley, and the actor said having her support was "very special."

March 2021: Irina Shayk calls Bradley Cooper "the most amazing dad"

While appearing on the cover of Elle, Shayk gave a rare comment about her co-parenting relationship with Cooper.

"I never understood the term co-parenting," she said. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

She also praised the actor's parenting skills, calling him "the most amazing dad."