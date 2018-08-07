Shirtless Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Enjoy a PDA-Filled Vacation in Italy

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are soaking up the sun — and each other.

The A Star Is Born actor, 43, looked happy as he enjoyed his summer vacation at a beach in Positano, Italy, on Saturday alongside the model.

The swimsuit-clad couple laughed as they went from a dip with Cooper being a gentleman and helping his love out of the water.

Shayk, 32, showed off her toned physique in a tiny pink bikini while the actor wore a pair of navy blue boardshorts.

Their romantic getaway is a welcome respite from Cooper’s many projects, including his directorial debut in the film A Star Is Born, alongside Lady Gaga.

The couple welcomed their 17-month-old daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The two have been dating since spring 2015.

Months later, the two were on vacation with friends Allison Williams, Anderson Cooper, Diane von Furstenberg and Andy Cohen in Tahiti.

The outing was the first time the two were spotted together since they welcomed their daughter. While the couple keeps a relatively low profile in Hollywood, the lovebirds still enjoy date nights as they proved in May 2018 when they made their first major red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

Shayk has also been spotted wearing a massive engagement-like ring featuring a large emerald stone surrounded by a halo of diamonds on a gold band. Neither has confirmed their engagement.