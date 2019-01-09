Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk — in a Beret! — Step Out for National Board of Review Awards

It was another high-profile date night for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk on Tuesday, as the couple attended the National Board of Review Awards in New York City.

The Star Is Born actor and director, 44, was photographed arriving at the annual event with his supermodel girlfriend, the two holding hands as they made their way to the red carpet at Cipriani 42nd Street.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shayk, 33, made a bold fashion statement in a long-sleeve, fitted red herringbone trench coat dress with a matching beret. The fashionista paired the ensemble with black high-heel ankle boots and a coordinating purse. Her dress, like her footwear and handbag, had gold finishings.

Cooper’s look complemented Shayk’s menswear-inspired ensemble perfectly, the Alias alum wearing a three-piece gray checkered suit with a white polka dot shirt, blue patterned tie, and black lace-up dress shoes.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper SplashNews.com

RELATED: Couple Goals! Irina Shayk Lovingly Fixes Bradley Cooper’s Bowtie at the Golden Globe Awards

Their night out comes days after Cooper and Shayk attended the 2019 Golden Globes together, in what was their first red carpet appearance during Cooper’s promo tour for A Star Is Born. Prior to that, the last time fans saw them together at an event was the 2018 Met Gala in May, where they made their red carpet couple debut.

She attended the Cannes premiere of A Star Is Born this summer, but walked with Donatella Versace, not Cooper. (He hit the carpet with his costar Lady Gaga.)

Inside the National Board of Review Awards, the pair — who share daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, born in March 2017 — were all smiles as they cozied up together.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review

It was a big night for Cooper.

He was awarded the best director prize for his work directing A Star Is Born, the drama he also wrote and starred in alongside Gaga and Sam Elliott. It was an honor he received on Tuesday from none other than Stephen Spielberg.

“I think a good director is someone with the inability to compromise when they have a movie stuck in their heads,” Spielberg said while introducing Cooper. “Getting a movie out of your head when you work on a movie as long as Bradley did can be a violent act. Those are the worst kind of rights; the struggle from within. [And] he’s not only directing the heck out of his movie, he’s also giving one of the finest performances of his entire career.”

“I was a big fan of Alias so I’ve been following his career for a while now,” Spielberg added. “Bradley is a survivor and a sponge. … Every part he’s played as an actor is like his own film school. A Star is Born is not just a culmination of his work, but something much more exciting — a beginning.”

Bradley Cooper and [ent-hotlink id="18563" href="https://people.com/tag/lady-gaga/" title="Lady Gaga"] in A Star Is Born Warner Bros.

Spielberg’s words left Cooper floored, the Pennsylvania native joking “the fact that I can call you Steven is insane,” when he took the stage.

From there, Cooper only got more emotional, holding back tears throughout his short speech. “I had nothing to do with this movie,” he said. “When I think about this movie, it was all love. Love from Sam Elliott, Lady Gaga, [and] Warner Bros.”

“I had friends concerned for my well-being who did not want me to make this movie,” he added. “This recognition gives me the courage to disregard fear and pursue — with love.”

Both Gaga and Elliott were also winners on Tuesday, in the best actress and best supporting actor categories, respectively.