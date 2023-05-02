Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Meet Up Inside the 2023 Met Gala

The friendly exes, who share daughter Lea De Seine, 6, were snapped having a tête-à-tête inside the prestigious 2023 Met Gala in New York City on Monday night

By
Published on May 2, 2023 08:16 AM
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk had a Met Gala meeting on Monday night!

The friendly exes, who share 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, were spotted having a tête-à-tête inside the prestigious fundraiser, held in New York City's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art.

A photographer captured Cooper and Shayk at the event, with Cooper sporting a smirky smile while they stood up near a banquet table. The two appeared to be having a solo conversation as other gala attendees mingled around them.

Earlier in the evening, both walked the red carpet separately. Cooper, 48, wore a traditional black tux — a look he accessorized with aviator sunglasses. Shayk, 37, chose a silky off-white gown and matching ballet flats.

This year's theme, "Karl Lagerfield: A Line of Beauty," paid homage to the late Chanel creative director's legacy.

Irina Shayk attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" ; Bradley Cooper attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Oscar-nominated actor and Sports Illustrated model began dating in the spring of 2015 and welcomed Lea in 2017 before calling it quits two years later. During their relationship, they made only a handful of public appearances together, preferring to keep their romance and their daughter out of the spotlight.

Despite their split, Cooper and Shayk have remained on good terms and even took a tropical vacation together last August and were seen being affectionate while out in N.Y.C. in November. A source told people at the time that they spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter as a family.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

Back on April 15, Shayk was spotted mingling with longtime pal Leonardo DiCaprio and some friends at Coachella's Neon Carnival event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Cooper was last linked with Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, who he had reportedly been dating for a "few months" last summer after getting connected through Vogue editor-in-chief (and esteemed Met host) Anna Wintour.

Abedin and Cooper both attended the 2022 Met Gala last May, but walked the red carpet separately. When the pair fizzled in November, a source close to Shayk told PEOPLE that she and Cooper "have both been single and started hanging out more together."

"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him," the insider said. "After they split, she missed him. She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter."

