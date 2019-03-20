Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Bundle Up for a Lunch Date in New York City

Almost a month after they attended the Oscars together, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are going casual for their latest outing.

The two were photographed together while heading to lunch in New York City on Tuesday. Cooper, 44, wore a backward baseball cap, a blue puffer jacket, jeans and Nike hightops.

The supermodel, 33, wore a tan coat, a white turtleneck, matching skirt and brown boots.

The couple doesn’t shy away from enjoying walks or dates together — they are often spotted out in New York City or Los Angeles — but they rarely speak about their relationship. In her Glamour UK cover story last month, Shayk opened up about why she made a choice in keeping her personal life private.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” she said. “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk TheImageDirect.com

Speaking about their family, Cooper recently opened up about fatherhood during a chat with Oprah Winfrey for Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square, where he said he sometimes sees his own dad Charles, who died in 2011 after a battle with lung cancer, in his 1-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

“[Having a family has] changed everything. Our daughter, she’s incredible. And I see my father in her quite often,” he said. “I can’t believe I’m gonna admit this, but I had moments when … I was in the room with her, I would say, ‘Dad?’ There are some moments where she looks just like my father. I watch too many movies.”

He also talked about how his life has changed since having a family of his own. “[It] has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present.”

RELATED: Bradley Cooper Suits Up While Taking a Ride on His Motorcycle in Los Angeles

In addition to spending time with his family, Cooper is gearing up for several film projects including the upcoming Avengers: Endgame in which he voices Rocket Raccoon. He is also reportedly set to direct, co-write and star as the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cooper is also taking on more work as a producer, notably in the upcoming film Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, which has a 2019 release date, and is also set produce the untitled Hulk Hogan biopic starring Chris Hemsworth.