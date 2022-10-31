Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Attend Fashion Party Together in New York City 3 Years After Split

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are spending time together in the Big Apple.

Over the weekend, the former couple was snapped at a party for fashion brand Self-Portrait, where they posed with several other fashion-industry faces including Stella Maxwell and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

As seen in both a post shared by the brand and Shayk, 36, the Russian model wore a two-piece knit ensemble with matching thigh-high stockings. Cooper, 47, opted for a darker look, wearing a dark-blue jacket over a button-up shirt, dark slacks and sneakers.

"Omw ... @mrselfportrait," Shayk captioned a photo slideshow of her look.

Reps for Shayk and Cooper did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment about the nature of their relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Irina Shayk/Instagram

Shayk and Cooper first started dating in spring 2015 and welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017. Two years later, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split after four together.

The two have been spotted together on numerous occasions following their breakup, even posing for photographs at a BAFTA Awards afterparty in 2020 and walking arm-in-arm in N.Y.C. the following year.

In late August, Shayk uploaded a post on Instagram featuring various photographs of herself on a tropical getaway — including one with Cooper, in which she rested her head on his shoulder.

The model captioned her post with a single red heart emoji.

RELATED VIDEO: Irina Shayk Poses with Ex Bradley Cooper on Tropical Vacation Getaway in Rare Instagram Photo

While appearing on the cover of Elle in March 2021, Shayk gave a rare comment about her co-parenting relationship with Cooper.

"I never understood the term co-parenting," she said. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100% a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100% her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

She also praised the A Star Is Born actor's parenting skills, calling him "the most amazing dad."

Cooper was last romantically linked to Huma Abedin, with a source telling PEOPLE in July, "They are dating but it's not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet."