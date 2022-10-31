Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Attend Fashion Party Together in New York City 3 Years After Split

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk attended a party hosted by fashion brand Self-Portrait over the weekend in New York City

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 04:25 PM
Han Chong, Irina Shayk, Edward Enninful OBE, Bradley Cooper
Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are spending time together in the Big Apple.

Over the weekend, the former couple was snapped at a party for fashion brand Self-Portrait, where they posed with several other fashion-industry faces including Stella Maxwell and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

As seen in both a post shared by the brand and Shayk, 36, the Russian model wore a two-piece knit ensemble with matching thigh-high stockings. Cooper, 47, opted for a darker look, wearing a dark-blue jacket over a button-up shirt, dark slacks and sneakers.

"Omw ... @mrselfportrait," Shayk captioned a photo slideshow of her look.

Reps for Shayk and Cooper did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment about the nature of their relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Irina Shayk Poses with Ex <a href="https://people.com/tag/bradley-cooper" data-inlink="true">Bradley Cooper</a> in Rare Photo from Tropical Vacation Getaway
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper. Irina Shayk/Instagram

Shayk and Cooper first started dating in spring 2015 and welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017. Two years later, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split after four together.

The two have been spotted together on numerous occasions following their breakup, even posing for photographs at a BAFTA Awards afterparty in 2020 and walking arm-in-arm in N.Y.C. the following year.

In late August, Shayk uploaded a post on Instagram featuring various photographs of herself on a tropical getaway — including one with Cooper, in which she rested her head on his shoulder.

The model captioned her post with a single red heart emoji.

RELATED VIDEO: Irina Shayk Poses with Ex Bradley Cooper on Tropical Vacation Getaway in Rare Instagram Photo

While appearing on the cover of Elle in March 2021, Shayk gave a rare comment about her co-parenting relationship with Cooper.

"I never understood the term co-parenting," she said. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100% a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100% her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

She also praised the A Star Is Born actor's parenting skills, calling him "the most amazing dad."

Cooper was last romantically linked to Huma Abedin, with a source telling PEOPLE in July, "They are dating but it's not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet."

Related Articles
Irina Shayk Poses with Ex Bradley Cooper in Rare Photo from Tropical Vacation Getaway
Irina Shayk Poses with Ex Bradley Cooper on Tropical Vacation Getaway in Rare Instagram Photo
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Timeline
Naomi Watts Steps Out with Boyfriend Billy Crudup for Wellness Brand Launch Party
Naomi Watts Steps Out with Boyfriend Billy Crudup for Wellness Brand Launch Party
Huma Abedin WSJ Wall Street Journal Magazine
Huma Abedin Says Son Jordan, 10, Has 'Learned Some Hard Truths' About Her and Anthony Weiner
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Huma Abedin attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Bradley Cooper attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin Are Dating: Source
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgNaRRDP8xB/ khloekardashian Verified Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl 🤍 1w
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why 'Only Tropical Places' Make Sense for Vacations with Kids
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk
Bradley Cooper Smiles While Walking Arm-in-Arm Together with Ex Irina Shayk in New York City
Bradley Cooper; Irina Shayk
Bradley Cooper Says Ex Irina Shayk's Support at 'Nightmare Alley' Premiere Was 'Very Special'
Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani attend the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York after party at Boom Boom Room on June 16, 2015 in New York City
Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani's Relationship Timeline
3nd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala - Inside
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Jon Hamm's Girlfriend? All About Anna Osceola
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back
Bradley Cooper,Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper
Bradley Cooper on Why His Daughter Was Disappointed by Her Christmas Gift: 'I Couldn't Deliver'
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jason Oppenheim's New Girlfriend? All About Marie-Lou Nurk
Chris Pine attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy
Chris Pine's Dating History: From Annabelle Wallis to Olivia Munn
Bradley Cooper,Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper
Bradley Cooper on How Becoming a Dad Impacted His Self-Esteem: 'Everything Changed'