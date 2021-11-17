Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk broke up back in 2019 after four years together and have since maintained a co-parenting relationship while raising their 4-year-old daughter

Bradley Cooper Smiles While Walking Arm-in-Arm Together with Ex Irina Shayk in New York City

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are keeping each other close while catching up.

The pair broke up in 2019 after four years together and have since maintained a co-parenting relationship while raising 4½-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

Cooper, 46, and Shayk, 35, were photographed walking arm-in-arm together in New York City on Monday. The A Star Is Born actor/director smiled as the model wore sunglasses and a mask for the outing.

In August, sources told PEOPLE that Shayk's brief relationship with rapper Kanye West had ended. "It was never a serious thing that took off," one source said at the time. The two stars had been first spotted together in early June celebrating the rapper's 44th birthday at Villa La Coste in France. A source had previously told PEOPLE that West began pursuing Shayk a few weeks prior and they had hung out in New York City before then.

In September, Shayk told HIGHStyle about Cooper's involvement with their child Lea, explaining that there isn't a nanny in the picture. "He's a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks [and] I didn't call them once," said Shayk.

"Me and her father are very strict. When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says 'thank you.' Without 'please' or 'thank you' she's not getting anything," the mom continued of parenting her daughter. "It's hard, because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll. My grandma used to make clothes for her."

Bradley cooper and Irina Shayk Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk in February 2019 | Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty

"I always explain, 'Look, this is my doll. I had only one.' Or sometimes, 'You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas,' " she added.

In March, Shayk told ELLE magazine that she and Cooper parent equally and don't really have a special term for their situation. "I never understood the term co-parenting. When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad," she said at the time. "Co-parenting is parenting."

She got candid with British Vogue for the magazine's March 2020 cover story, admitting that some days are harder than others as a single mother. "It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider," Shayk shared at the time. "Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.' "