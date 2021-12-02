Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk broke up back in 2019 after four years together

Bradley Cooper Says Ex Irina Shayk's Support at Nightmare Alley Premiere Was 'Very Special'

Bradley Cooper is thankful for ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actor attended the New York City premiere of his new film, Nightmare Alley, where the supermodel, 35, joined him in attendance.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about having Shayk's support — amid the release of the Guillermo del Toro-directed thriller film — Cooper said: "It's very special."

The pair broke up in 2019 after four years together, but have maintained a friendship while raising their 4½-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

In September, Shayk praised Cooper as a father in an interview with HIGHStyle.

"He's a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks [and] I didn't call them once," Shayk explained at the time.

The supermodel also spoke on her and Cooper's parenting styles, sharing: "Me and her father are very strict."

"When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says 'thank you.' Without 'please' or 'thank you' she's not getting anything," Shayk told HIGHStyle. "It's hard, because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll. My grandma used to make clothes for her."

"I always explain, 'Look, this is my doll. I had only one.' Or sometimes, 'You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas,'" Shayk added.

In March, Shayk told ELLE magazine that she and Cooper parent equally and don't really have a special term for their situation.