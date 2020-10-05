The Oscar nominee was raised in the Philadelphia suburb of Jenkintown

Bradley Cooper Urges Fans in His Home State of Pennsylvania to Vote — and Shows the 'Easy' Process

Bradley Cooper is speaking directly to his fellow Pennsylvania natives leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

In a new video campaign featured on Now This News, the A Star Is Born filmmaker, 45, urges viewers to vote on Election Day, offering stats and facts about the ballot, as well as the "do's and don'ts of voting in PA."

"I just want to talk to you about voting in Pennsylvania," the actor says at the top of the video message, adding that it's "easy" to vote in the state, as long as citizens first double check that they're registered.

The deadline to register online in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 19. "It takes less than five minutes," said Cooper about the process.

The Oscar nominee next advised fans to make a voting plan of action, meaning decide how one will cast their vote in the national and local races, in-person or by mail.

Getting into some of the "don'ts" of voting in Pennsylvania, Cooper warned voters not to submit a so-called "naked ballot." These are ballots not properly placed in the state's provided envelopes system, one secrecy envelope and one paid-postage return envelope.

"If you skip the first step and just use the return envelope, your ballot will be considered a 'naked ballot,'" he said of the potentially disqualified submission. Cooper added of another reminder: "One of the most common mistakes people make is not signing their mail-in ballot."

Back in 2013, the Silver Linings Playbook star opened up to CBS Sunday Morning about growing up in the Philadelphia suburb of Jenkintown, which he called a "very idiosyncratic" city. He and his sister Holly were raised there by mom Gloria and dad Charles.

"I have a tremendous amount of pride because my family's roots are imbedded in Philly," Cooper said at the time.