Bradley Cooper Recalls the Moment He Held His Late Father as He Died: 'Everything Changed'

Bradley Cooper is opening up about a heartbreaking moment he shared with his dying father.

The actor, 43, shared the anecdote in a new profile for the New York Times tied to his latest movie, A Star Is Born. While Cooper didn’t delve much into his personal life, he did reveal the emotional moment when his father Charles died in January 2011 after a long battle with cancer.

Cooper said he came home from filming the Hangover 2 to be with his dad, and took him to an Eagles game. Two weeks later, the actor said he held his father in his arms as he took his final breath.

“It’s a new reality,” he said of life after his father’s death. “Everything, everything. It’s not even one thing, it’s a whole new world. And it was instantaneous. It wasn’t like, months later. It was like, his last exhale, and I was holding him, and it was like, everything changed.”

Cooper has spoken about the hardship of losing his father before, and often works with Stand Up 2 Cancer and other organizations working towards the cure for the disease. He gave an emotional speech in April 2016 at the Parker Foundation’s launch of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy about caring for his father during the illness.

“I just want to tell you about my father Charles J. Cooper, he passed away from lung cancer in 2011,” Cooper began. “I was in a very lucky position because I was able to put everything on hold in all aspects of my life and completely focus on taking care of him.”

But even with the resources at his disposal, the Oscar nominee described the process of treating his father’s cancer as “just simply overwhelming, incredibly stressful, complex and all consuming.”

He continued, “I can’t even imagine how much more difficult it is for those patients and the families that are less fortunate than I was that simply can’t afford to pay for both treatment and rent.”