Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin Are Dating: Source
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are in a relationship, a source tells PEOPLE.
The A Star Is Born actor/director, 47, and Abedin, 45, have been dating for a "few months" and were introduced by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, according to Page Six, who was first to report news of the new couple.
Both Cooper and Abedin separately attended the 2022 Met Gala in New York City on May 2.
Reps for Cooper and Abedin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.
Cooper shares 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex Irina Shayk. He and the model, 36, broke up in 2019 after four years together. And Abedin, the longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, shares 10-year-old son Jordan with her ex-husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner.
Last year, Abedin opened up in her book Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds about Weiner's sex scandals and how the controversy affected the 2016 Clinton presidential campaign. She said in an October interview with CBS Sunday Morning that she's "learned the full truth" of Weiner's infidelities and wrongdoings and "I processed it, and I've moved on and I wish him well."
RELATED GALLERY: Love Is in the Air! See All of the New Celebrity Couples of 2022
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
When asked if she is angry at him, Abedin replied, "I can't live in that space anymore. I tried that. It almost killed me."
She told PEOPLE in November about seeking therapy and working to find a good place with Weiner for the sake of their child. "Anthony is always going to be in my life because he is the father of my child. I want to make sure he's healthy, that we are in a healthy relationship, that our son sees model behavior that is healthy for him."
Cooper — who is currently filming his next movie Maestro, which he's also directing — has previously been open about parenting his child with Shayk, who supported him at the red carpet premiere of his movie Nightmare Alley in December.
Shayk told HIGHStyle magazine in September that Cooper is a "full-on, hands-on dad," and she explained to British Vogue in 2020 that when it comes to her past relationship with Cooper, "I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other."