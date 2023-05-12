Bradley Cooper's Dating History: From Suki Waterhouse to Irina Shayk

He may be one of PEOPLE's Sexiest Men Alive, but Bradley Cooper says he's far from a "ladies' man."

"If you're a single man and you happen to be in this business, you're deemed a player," he told PEOPLE in 2011 for his Sexiest Man Alive cover story. "But I don't see myself as a ladies' man."

Cooper has been linked to several A-list celebrities and supermodels, and married once. Though there were rumors about a romance with his A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga, further fueled by a steamy performance at the Oscars, the two said they in fact never dated.

Cooper's best-known relationship was with model Irina Shayk, with whom he welcomed daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper in April 2017. Cooper and Shayk split in 2019, but the pair have remained on good terms as they co-parent their daughter.

In late 2022, the exes began spending more time together, causing fans to speculate that they have rekindled their romance, though neither the actor nor the model has commented on the status of their relationship.

Here's a look back at Bradley Cooper's dating history.

Jennifer Esposito

Rumors started swirling about a romance between Cooper and actress Jennifer Esposito when he was spotted greeting her with a kiss on the lips at a Golden Globes party in January 2006. The couple got engaged in October, and they quietly married that December.

Their whirlwind marriage didn't last, though; the pair split four months later. In May 2007, Esposito filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in November.

"It was just something that happened," Cooper later said during a 2011 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "The good thing is, we both realized it ... Sometimes you just realize it."

Renée Zellweger

Cooper and Renée Zellweger costarred in the supernatural horror flick Case 39, filmed in 2006, and were later spotted on a date in New York City in June 2009. The two actors quickly became serious — she spent Christmas with Cooper and his parents when they visited Los Angeles that same year.

"I can't say enough about her," Cooper said in September 2010, just after the pair reportedly moved in together. "I just love her. I [loved] coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her."

By March 2011, Cooper and Zellweger had split, but they stayed on good terms. The former couple were seen catching up at the 2020 Academy Awards, where Zellweger won Best Actress for Judy and Cooper, as a producer, received a nomination for Best Picture for Joker.

Jennifer Lopez

In September 2011, Cooper was spotted having dinner with Jennifer Lopez in N.Y.C. — but the pair insisted it was just a business meeting. The next month, they were seen driving together in L.A., further fueling the speculation.

"After their date in New York, Bradley and Jennifer stayed in touch," a source told PEOPLE. "She does like his attention, and it makes her feel good that he seems so into her. She has a fun time with Bradley and he makes her laugh."

Years after their flirtation, Lopez gave Cooper advice just before he performed "Shallow" at the Oscars in 2019.

"He seemed a little nervous," Lopez later shared on Instagram. "I said, 'The song is so beautiful. When they hear the first few notes, they're going to start applauding. So don't worry. Just deliver the song.' He was like, 'I got it, I got it, okay.' "

Zoe Saldaña

Cooper and Zoe Saldaña were spotted together at a restaurant in L.A. in January 2012. The pair had already sparked rumors of romance after costarring in The Words. That same month, they attended a cocktail party for the film at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, where they were seen kissing and "being very affectionate."

The actress was seen spending time with Cooper's mom, Gloria, in February 2012. Saldana and Gloria later went shopping together that June.

Cooper and Saldaña were on and off throughout 2012. They all but confirmed they had split for good on New Year's Eve when they rang in 2013 separately.

Suki Waterhouse

The Silver Linings Playbook star was first linked to British actress and model Suki Waterhouse in February 2013 when they were seen leaving in the same limo from the Elle Style Awards. That same night, they were spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio at a nightclub.

The following month, the duo linked up again in Boston, where Cooper was filming American Hustle.

Cooper and Waterhouse kept their relationship mostly under the radar. The pair had been dating for almost a year when the Silver Linings Playbook star brought Waterhouse as his date to the SAG Awards in 2014. They also attended a White House State Dinner in February, and Cooper attended Waterhouse's Burberry show that March.

The couple ultimately broke up in January 2015, though they remained friendly. Cooper and Waterhouse later attended the Oscars together and went out for dinner the night after the ceremony. After their split was confirmed, the former couple were also spotted getting dinner that April.

Irina Shayk

Cooper and Russian-born supermodel Irina Shayk were first linked in April 2015 when they were seen at a performance of the Broadway musical Finding Neverland in N.Y.C. Shortly after, the pair spent time together in London, where Cooper was starring on the West End in The Elephant Man.

Though Cooper and Shayk weren't shy about PDA, the two avoided discussing their relationship publicly. "Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet," Shayk said in 2019. "That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."

In April 2017, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Lea De Seine. Cooper later told NPR that Lea's birth changed his perspective and his priorities.

"Having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present," he said.

Cooper and Shayk split in June 2019 after four years together, but they made it a point to remain on good terms to co-parent their daughter.

"For Lea's sake, they keep spending time together as a family," a source told PEOPLE. "Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter."

In the years since their split, Cooper and Shayk have been spotted spending time together on numerous occasions.

In November 2021, they were seen walking arm-in-arm in N.Y.C. together. The following month, Shayk accompanied Cooper to the premiere of Nightmare Alley, and he said having her support was "very special."

In August 2022, the exes made headlines when Shayk posted photos of the pair on a tropical vacation, sparking speculation that they had reunited. In one photo, she's resting her head on his shoulder, and in another, she's sitting in the sand with a heart drawn around her.

The pair were later seen at a fashion industry party and walking their dogs together in late 2022. At the 2023 Met Gala, Cooper and Shayk were seen engaging in conversation inside the event, though they walked the red carpet separately.

Huma Abedin

Cooper reportedly began dating American political staffer Huma Abedin, a longtime aide of Hillary Clinton, after they both attended the Met Gala in May 2022. The pair were introduced by none other than Anna Wintour.

"They are dating but it's not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet," a source told PEOPLE in July. "It's still in the earlier stages."

"Bradley is fascinated by her," another source shared. "Huma is very international and has seen and done so much. He finds this intriguing and challenging."

Neither Cooper nor Abedin has addressed their relationship status, and they haven't been spotted together in recent months.