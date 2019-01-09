Bradley Cooper Scores a Whopping 5 BAFTA Nominations (Himself!) for A Star Is Born

Ale Russian
January 09, 2019 11:15 AM

It’s a good day to be Bradley Cooper.

The A Star Is Born actor, director and writer was recognized Wednesday morning with five nominations at the 2019 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. Cooper personally picked up nominations for best director, leading actor, adapted screenplay, original music and film at the upcoming show.

The movie received a best actress nomination for Lady Gaga as well as one in the sound mixing category for seven total tally.

Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Also having a good day? The Favourite cast and team, which easily beat out the rest of the competition with a commanding 12 nominations.

Olivia Colman picked up yet another leading actress nomination after winning the Golden Globe on Sunday, while her “bitches” Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz were both named in the supporting actress category. The movie was also nominated in the best film, outstanding British film, director for Yorgos Lanthimos, costume design, make up & hair, cinematography, editing, original screenplay, production design.

Alfonso Cuarón and Roma were also big winners, with the black-and-white movie nominated for both best film and film not in the English language. Cuarón came out with the most nominations with 6 total, given he also served as director, writer, cinematographer and co-editor for his deeply personal movie.

Check out the rest of the nominations below.

Best Film
BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film
Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Film Not in the English Language
Capernaum

Cold War

Dogma

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary
Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Animated Film
Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Director
BlacKkKlansman — Spike Lee

Cold War — Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite — Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma — Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born — Bradley Cooper

Original Screenplay
Cold War

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Leading Actress
Glenn Close — The Wife

Lady Gaga — A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman — The Favourite

Viola Davis — Widows

Widows
20th Century Fox

Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born

Christian Bale — Vice

Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan — Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen — Green Book

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams — Vice

Claire Foy — First Man

Emma Stone — The Favourite

Margot Robbie — Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz — The Favourite

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali — Green Book

Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell — Vice

Timothée Chalamet — Beautiful Boy

Original Music

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Bohemian Rhapsody
Alex Bailey/Fox
Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Vice

Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

The Favourite
Twentieth Century Fox
Makeup & Hair

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One

British Short Animation

I’m OK

Marfa

Roughhouse

British Short Film

73 Cows

Bachelor, 38

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

EE Rising Star Award

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright

