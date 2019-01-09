Bradley Cooper Scores a Whopping 5 BAFTA Nominations (Himself!) for A Star Is Born

It’s a good day to be Bradley Cooper.

The A Star Is Born actor, director and writer was recognized Wednesday morning with five nominations at the 2019 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. Cooper personally picked up nominations for best director, leading actor, adapted screenplay, original music and film at the upcoming show.

The movie received a best actress nomination for Lady Gaga as well as one in the sound mixing category for seven total tally.

Also having a good day? The Favourite cast and team, which easily beat out the rest of the competition with a commanding 12 nominations.

Olivia Colman picked up yet another leading actress nomination after winning the Golden Globe on Sunday, while her “bitches” Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz were both named in the supporting actress category. The movie was also nominated in the best film, outstanding British film, director for Yorgos Lanthimos, costume design, make up & hair, cinematography, editing, original screenplay, production design.

Alfonso Cuarón and Roma were also big winners, with the black-and-white movie nominated for both best film and film not in the English language. Cuarón came out with the most nominations with 6 total, given he also served as director, writer, cinematographer and co-editor for his deeply personal movie.

Check out the rest of the nominations below.

Best Film

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Film Not in the English Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogma

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse

Director

BlacKkKlansman — Spike Lee

Cold War — Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite — Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma — Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born — Bradley Cooper

Original Screenplay

Cold War

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Leading Actress

Glenn Close — The Wife

Lady Gaga — A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman — The Favourite

Viola Davis — Widows

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born

Christian Bale — Vice

Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan — Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen — Green Book

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams — Vice Claire Foy — First Man Emma Stone — The Favourite Margot Robbie — Mary Queen of Scots Rachel Weisz — The Favourite

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman Mahershala Ali — Green Book Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me? Sam Rockwell — Vice Timothée Chalamet — Beautiful Boy

Original Music

BlacKkKlansman If Beale Street Could Talk Isle of Dogs Mary Poppins Returns A Star Is Born

Cinematography

Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody The Favourite First Man Roma Vice

Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald The Favourite First Man Mary Poppins Returns Roma

Costume Design

Makeup & Hair

Bohemian Rhapsody The Favourite Mary Queen of Scots Stan & Ollie Vice

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody First Man Mission: Impossible — Fallout A Quiet Place A Star Is Born

Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War Black Panther Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald First Man Ready Player One

British Short Animation

I’m OK Marfa Roughhouse

British Short Film

73 Cows Bachelor, 38 The Blue Door The Field Wale

EE Rising Star Award