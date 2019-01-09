Bradley Cooper Scores a Whopping 5 BAFTA Nominations (Himself!) for A Star Is Born

It’s a good day to be Bradley Cooper.
The A Star Is Born actor, director and writer was recognized Wednesday morning with five nominations at the 2019 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. Cooper personally picked up nominations for best director, leading actor, adapted screenplay, original music and film at the upcoming show.
The movie received a best actress nomination for Lady Gaga as well as one in the sound mixing category for seven total tally.
Also having a good day? The Favourite cast and team, which easily beat out the rest of the competition with a commanding 12 nominations.
Olivia Colman picked up yet another leading actress nomination after winning the Golden Globe on Sunday, while her “bitches” Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz were both named in the supporting actress category. The movie was also nominated in the best film, outstanding British film, director for Yorgos Lanthimos, costume design, make up & hair, cinematography, editing, original screenplay, production design.
Alfonso Cuarón and Roma were also big winners, with the black-and-white movie nominated for both best film and film not in the English language. Cuarón came out with the most nominations with 6 total, given he also served as director, writer, cinematographer and co-editor for his deeply personal movie.
Check out the rest of the nominations below.
Best Film
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Film Not in the English Language
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogma
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse
Director
BlacKkKlansman — Spike Lee
Cold War — Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite — Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma — Alfonso Cuarón
A Star Is Born — Bradley Cooper
Original Screenplay
Cold War
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Leading Actress
Glenn Close — The Wife
Lady Gaga — A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman — The Favourite
Viola Davis — Widows
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born
Christian Bale — Vice
Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan — Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen — Green Book
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams — Vice
Claire Foy — First Man
Emma Stone — The Favourite
Margot Robbie — Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz — The Favourite
Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali — Green Book
Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell — Vice
Timothée Chalamet — Beautiful Boy
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One
I’m OK
Marfa
Roughhouse
73 Cows
Bachelor, 38
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright