Bradley Cooper Doesn't Seem Impressed as TV Host Sings During Awkward Interview

Bradley Cooper is a man of many talents — but even he struggled to play along when a recent interview got a little wacky.

Cooper, 43, chatted with Alison Hammond of ITV’s This Morning as he promoted A Star Is Born, which he directed and stars in. Hammond threw him for a loop when she started singing.

As Cooper kept up a stoic face, she crooned, “Can you feel it? Oh tell me, can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it? When your body’s lying to mine, senses tingling right through my spine. Boy I tell ya, it could blow my mind. Can you feel it? Can you feel it?”

Cooper clapped and encouraged the others in the room to applaud as well when the verse ended.

“What did you think? It’s original,” Hammond said.

“You just blew my mind,” Cooper quipped. “I could have watched that for much longer.”

“Really?” she replied. “Second verse.”

Cooper started to laugh. Hammond got right back into the rhythm as she sang, “In the morning when you’re feeling fine, ’cause we be loving all through the night. Boy I tell ya, it could blow your mind.”

According to Mirror, Hammond asked Cooper why she was not cast in A Star Is Born. “Was there a problem with your phone?” she joked. “Maybe did you just not call me?”

Cooper responded, “We need to find the right role that merits your abilities.”

The interview remained uncomfortable when Hammond reportedly gave Cooper a poster and sleep shirt with her face. She explained, “Finally Bradley Cooper will take me to bed every night.”

A Star Is Born is out Thursday.