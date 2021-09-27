Bradley Cooper and Philip Seymour Hoffman's Son Cooper Star in Trailer for Licorice Pizza

Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper is making his film debut in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza.

The trailer for the upcoming film debuted online on Monday. It stars Bradley Cooper as film producer Jon Peters, who in real life was in a relationship with Barbra Streisand for nearly a decade.

Hoffman's son Cooper, 18, plays the lead, a teenage boy trying to navigate high school, who befriends Peters and falls in love with a fellow classmate played by Haim's Alana Haim.

In a funny scene from the trailer, Bradley's Peters corrects Cooper's character on how to correctly pronounce Streisand's name.

Licorice Pizza Alana Haim, Bradley Cooper, Cooper Hoffman Bradley Cooper and Cooper Hoffman | Credit: MGM

Anderson frequently collaborated with Philip, who died from acute mixed drug intoxication in February 2014 at the age of 46. Cooper was 10 at the time. The actor was also father to daughters Tallulah, 14, and Willa, 12, whom he had with longtime partner Mimi O'Donnell.

Anderson and the older Hoffman worked on several movies together including Boogie Nights, Hard Eight, Magnolia, The Master and Punch Drunk Love.

The movie also stars Anderson's wife Maya Rudolph, Sean Penn, Skyler Gisondo, Benny Safdie and Tom Waits.

On the four-year anniversary of Philip's death in 2018, O'Donnell paid tribute to her longtime love and the father of her children in a moving essay for Vogue.

"It's been almost four years since Phil died, and the kids and I are still in a place where that fact is there every day. We talk about him constantly, only now we can talk about him without instantly crying," she wrote. "That's the small difference, the little bit of progress that we've made. We can talk about him in a way that feels as though there's a remembrance of what happened to him, but that also honors him. We talk about his bad sides and his good sides, what he did that was funny and what he did that was crazy, and what he did that was loving and tender and sweet. We open up, and it brings us together and keeps his spirit alive."