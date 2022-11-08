Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Show PDA in N.Y.C. as Source Says She 'Very Much Loves Him'

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are keeping things close.

The two were spotted Monday in New York City, dressed casually while taking their dogs for a walk and, at one point, putting their arms around one another.

A source close to the supermodel, 36, tells PEOPLE that she and Cooper, 47, "have both been single and started hanging out more together."

"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him," the insider says.

Shayk and Cooper first started dating in spring 2015 and welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017. Two years later, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split after four years together.

"After they split, she missed him," the source tells PEOPLE of Shayk and Cooper. "She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter."

"Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad," the source tells PEOPLE. "She would like for them to be back together."

Reps for Shayk and Cooper did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The pair's Monday outing came just over a week after they were photographed together at a party for fashion brand Self-Portrait, where they posed with several other fashion-industry faces including Stella Maxwell and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

The two have been spotted together on numerous occasions following their breakup, even posing for photographs at a BAFTA Awards afterparty in 2020 and walking arm-in-arm in N.Y.C. the following year.

In late August, Shayk uploaded a post on Instagram featuring various photographs of herself on a tropical getaway — including one with Cooper, in which she rested her head on his shoulder.

The model captioned her post with a single red heart emoji.