Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin 'Still Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source: 'It's Casual'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Huma Abedin attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Bradley Cooper attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The A Star is Born actor/director, 47, and the political staffer, 45, were reportedly first introduced by their mutual friend, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, earlier this spring and have been quietly seeing each for months.

"They are dating but it's not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet," a Cooper source tells PEOPLE. "It's still in the earlier stages."

While the couple is in no rush to get serious, sources say it's a good match.

"Bradley is fascinated by her. Huma is very international and has seen and done so much," says an entertainment insider of Abedin, who has been an aide and adviser to Hillary Clinton for more than 25 years. "He finds this intriguing and challenging."

A political source adds that the duo has a surprising amount in common: "They are both serious-minded people dedicated to their work and doing the right thing. Huma is smart and a straight-shooter. They make an interesting pair."

Abedin was previously married to disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner, who pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor in 2017. The pair shares 10-year-old son Jordan. Cooper and his ex Irina Shayk — who split in 2019 after four years together — share 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

"They both want to keep good relationships with their former partners because of the kids," says the insider.

Despite busy work schedules (Cooper is currently filming his next movie Maestro, which he's also directing, while Abedin's bestselling memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds is set to be made into an upcoming television series starring Freida Pinto) they appreciate the time they get to spend together.

"It's casual," says a second Cooper source. "They have private dates and they are still getting to know one another."