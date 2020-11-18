Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were declared legally single last year as the finalization of their divorce continues

Brad Pitt Wins Bid to Keep Judge Overseeing His Ongoing Divorce with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has lost her bid to remove Judge John W. Ouderkirk from overseeing her divorce from estranged husband Brad Pitt.

In court documents filed on Monday and obtained by PEOPLE, Superior Court of California in Orange County ruled that Ouderkirk — who married the former couple in 2014 — will remain on the case.

According to the ruling, Ouderkirk properly disclosed his involvement with his law firm representing Pitt, 56, before he was assigned to the case.

The ruling also states that Jolie's bid to remove Ouderkirk is "untimely," given the actress, 45, knew about his appointment for over two years now.

On Aug. 7., Jolie filed a request to remove Ouderkirk from the divorce case. She alleged that Ouderkirk "failed to make timely mandatory disclosures of ongoing business and professional relationships between himself” and Pitt’s attorneys.

Jolie's filing claimed that Ouderkirk didn't disclose details of other divorce cases he was working on involving Pitt's lawyers, leaving him "biased."

Pitt's legal team responded in a filing several days later, claiming the move was "a thinly-veiled attempt by Jolie to delay the adjudication of long-pending custody issues in this case."

Calling Jolie's filing a "Hail Mary," Pitt argued in his own court documents that while Ouderkirk had "accepted additional new engagements involving opposing counsel" the matter had been "fully disclosed to Jolie" and that she "has never objected to [Ouderkirk's] continued involvement in this proceeding until now."

In another court filing on August 17, Jolie stood by her petition to disqualify Ouderkirk. ”It does not matter what other matters (especially past relationships) had been disclosed," Jolie said in the court filing. "What matters is what was not disclosed. What matters is the undisclosed recent relationships between [Pitt's] counsel and Juge Ouderkirk."

Ouderkirk presided over Pitt and Jolie's 2014 nuptials at their family's French estate, Château Miraval. He was one of only 20 attendees at the ultra-intimate affair.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and she and Pitt were legally declared single last year as the finalization of their divorce continues.