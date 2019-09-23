Brad Pitt, William H. Macy and Josh Brolin Among Those at Ethan Coen's L.A. Play Premiere

Some of the biggest parties in Hollywood may have been happening all over town, but Brad Pitt spent his Emmys weekend supporting a close pal and collaborator.

The Oscar winner stepped out to support Ethan Coen’s new play opening on Saturday night in Los Angeles alongside several other A-Listers. The new show, titled A Play Is a Poem, features several one-act stories compiled together into a two-hour play.

Pitt starred in Ethan and Joel Coen’s 2008 film Burn After Reading.

Along with Pitt, other actors like William H. Macy, Frances McDormand (who’s married to Ethan’s brother Joel), Judy Greer, Josh Brolin, Ali Wong, Mae Whitman and Gina Gershon attended the star-studded premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Macy, who starred in the Coen brothers’ 1996 Oscar-winning classic Fargo, made an appearance at the show opening just over a week after his wife Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. The actor was by his wife’s side at the courtroom in Boston when the sentence was handed down by the judge.

Ahead of awards season kicking off, Pitt revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he has no interest in campaigning for Oscar nominations for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and James Gray’s Ad Astra.

“Oh, man. I’m gonna abstain,” he told the outlet.

“I mean, you never know, and it’s really nice when your number comes up,” he added. “But the goal is for the film to land, to speak to someone whether it’s now or a decade from now. I find chasing it actually a disservice to the purity of your telling a story, and a shackling thing to focus on.”

Pitt earned rave reviews for his performance as Cliff Booth in the Tarantino film, which marked his second collaboration with the director (their first was with 2009’s Inglourious Basterds). It was also his first film in two years, having last appeared in the 2017 Netflix drama War Machine.

Ad Astra is now playing in theaters.