Brad Pitt Does the Weather in Cameo Appearance for John Krasinski's Some Good News Show

Introducing weatherman Brad Pitt!

The 56-year-old Oscar winner spread some lighthearted news about the climate during a surprise cameo on Sunday’s episode of John Krasinski‘s uplifting virtual show, Some Good News.

“We should do a check on the weather. Brad, how’s it looking out there?” Krasinski, 40, said from his at-home hosting desk, tossing the segment to Pitt.

The show then cut to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor peeking outside from a balcony to observe the sunny, palm tree weather while wearing a green sweater and gray hat.

“It looks uh, pretty good, yeah,” Pitt jokingly said before the camera cut back to Krasinski.

Sunday’s episode also featured Krasinski’s SGN Prom that he hosted virtually with special guests Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Chance the Rapper and Rainn Wilson.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas — all dressed to impress in blazers — performed during the show, while Chance, 27, showed off his dance moves to his own song, “All We Got,” with Krasinski and Wilson, 54.

“I love you, Rainn Wilson,” the rapper told the actor, to which he replied, “I love you, Chance!”

“Guys, this is a beautiful moment,” Krasinski chimed in.

The epic feed ended with Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, performing “Bad Guy,” though the duo initially experienced some technical difficulties due to delayed internet speed.

“Thank you for coming to Prom 2020. It happened. These kids just got a prom,” Krasinski told the pair after the song. “You guys are the best. I absolutely adore you guys. I’ve been big fan of you since forever. The fact that you used The Office in a song blew my brain out, and I don’t think I fully recovered — ever.”

Some Good News was conceived by Krasinski to bring feel-good content to fans amid the coronavirus crisis. Since the show’s inception, Krasinski has been enlisting famous faces to help spread cheer.

Previously, the father of two — who shares daughters Hazel, 6, and Violet, 3, with wife Emily Blunt — arranged to have the original Broadway cast of Hamilton to serenade a 9-year-old superfan on a Zoom conference call.

Krasinski also reunited with former castmate Steve Carrell to reflect on the 15th anniversary of The Office for the series’ inaugural episode.

