Brad Pitt 'Was Dreaming About Being a Dad' Years Before He Met Angelina Jolie: Source

Brad Pitt is feeling better now that he gets to spend more time with his kids.

The actor, 54, is in London now — where ex Angelina Jolie is currently filming Maleficent 2 — to see his children for a second time in recent weeks after a judge presiding over the former couple’s divorce proceedings established a detailed schedule for him to spend time with Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The kids are currently living in London with Jolie as she films the Disney movie.



And being with the kids is already brightening his mood.

“Having kids was always very special to him. He wanted kids for years before he met Angie,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He was dreaming about being a dad. And he has always been a great dad. Very involved and present. He talks about the kids nonstop now. He brought gifts back to England.”

Brad Pitt Paul Bruinooge/Getty

The court papers obtained by PEOPLE stated, “the children not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” and that Jolie, 43, could lose full custody of the kids if she doesn’t allow them to grow their relationships with Pitt.

Maddox, 16, their oldest son, isn’t included in the timetable. That’s because, according to the court, Maddox is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father.

A spokesperson for Jolie called the court paper leak “misleading” and “not in the best interests of the children.”

The new ruling has made a significant impact in Pitt’s life as he was struggling with not knowing when he would have time with the kids.

“Brad has been in the best mood,” the source says. “Although he was away from the kids for a week, it seems just the fact that he now knows when he will see them, makes him very happy. He couldn’t wait to get back to England. Not following a proper custody schedule was very difficult for him. And very sad as well.”