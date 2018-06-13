Judge Declares Brad Pitt Should Be Allowed to Text Kids Without Supervision from Angelina Jolie

A judge is enabling Brad Pitt unrestricted phone access to his children with Angelina Jolie.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Pitt, 54, must be allowed to have the cell phone number of each child, and can text and call with them without supervision from Jolie, 43. The story was originally reported by The Blast.

“The importance there is that Brad is allowed to call them at any time and he can call them directly on their own phone,” David Glass, a family law attorney and former therapist who has no connection to the case, tells PEOPLE.

“The presumption there is that maybe in the past he has tried to call the children through their mother and that the mother hasn’t passed along the phone call or has said they’re not available or doesn’t answer the phone, so the court is providing this direct access and preventing Angelina from interfering,” he added.

“By removing her from the communication path, it allows a more pure connection between dad and each of the kids,” Glass explained.

In the court documents, the judge notes that the children “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” adding that “it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.”

Furthermore, the judge says in court documents, “If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt].”

Reps for both Jolie, 43, and Pitt, 54, have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on September 19, 2016. The have six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In addition to ordering that Pitt be allowed to spend private time on the phone with kids, the court also outlined a detailed summer visitation schedule for the couple. Maddox was not included in the arrangement because at 16-years-old, the court determined he was old enough to decide how much time to spend with Pitt on his own.

Pitt will spend June 8 to June 17 with the kids for four hours each day while he stays in London, where his ex-wife is currently renting a home and shooting Maleficent 2. Pitt will host one or two of the minor at a time, and will spend time with each child at least twice, with a therapist on hand. Jolie is not allowed to be present during Pitt’s time with the children.

Then from June 27 through July 1, Pitt gets custody for 10 hours per day under the same scheduling circumstances. A child therapist will also be with the children during this time.

From July 8 through July 14, Pitt will spend four consecutive days with the kids. A therapist will be present during that time and will meet with the kids before and after each two day period.

From July 21 through July 29, Pitt gets custody of the kids when he returns to California. Jolie will handle the kids’ travel from London to L.A., and Pitt will handle their return trip to London.

Once back in L.A., Pitt can decide where to stay with the kids, but must make arrangements for their visits with therapists and doctors.

When the kids are with Pitt, Jolie is restricted to one phone call a day at a prearranged time agreed to by both parties.

Jolie’s kids are continuing their school work in a designated trailer while Jolie films Maleficent 2 in London. Meanwhile, Pitt is beginning work on a new film and will juggle filming and going back forth to London to see his kids, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

“She will focus only on their children and being with them,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this year about Jolie’s life as she goes through her divorce from Pitt.