Delivery! Brad Pitt Unloads and Hands Boxes of Groceries to Families in Need in Los Angeles

Brad Pitt is in a very giving spirit this season!

The 56-year-old actor was seen in Los Angeles on Friday unloading boxes of groceries from trucks and handing them out to low-income families in the housing projects in South Central Los Angeles.

Pitt wore a red, black and white checkered flannel button-down shirt, a white T-shirt, jeans and a face mask as he greeted people waiting in line.

This isn’t the first time Pitt has given back to his community. In July, the actor and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea handed out boxes of food to struggling families in Watts, a city in South Central Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.

While Pitt, who drove the delivery truck, declined an interview, according to Fox 11, Flea told reporters, “The community gives back to me. I like being a part of it, I like building bridges, I like making friends.”

The two stars, who are close friends, were seen unloading the truck full of boxes of food as a contribution to the Watts Community Core, a free boxing program to provide opportunities to at-risk youth.

“I just love being a part of it, but honestly, I don’t even think about it as giving as much as I get given to,” Flea said. “I get welcomed here… we’re all working together doing something beautiful.”

In June, the Oscar-winning actor appeared in Harry Connick Jr.’s CBS special United We Sing: A GRAMMY Tribute to the Unsung Heroes, surprising essential workers virtually for their continued work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pitt surprised a sanitation worker, Darnell Rudolph, who told the actor, “Man, I love the work you’ve done after [Hurricane] Katrina,” referring to the actor’s work with his Make It Right Foundation, which builds homes for New Orleans residents who lost their homes in the 2005 hurricane.

“That’s so appreciated, I’ve got such a love for that city, and we so appreciate what you’re doing,” Pitt said.

When Connick, 53, joked Rudolph's family had been passing the time by watching Pitt's movies, the actor jokingly apologized "for a few of them."

In May, Pitt had some sweet words of support for Missouri State University's graduating class of 2020. (The actor is an alum of the University of Missouri, but grew up in Springfield, Missouri, where the public university is located.)

"Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University!" Pitt said in a graduation clip. "It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors."