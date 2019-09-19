Brad Pitt Isn’t Sure What to Make of Twitter’s Thirsty Reactions to His GQ Shoot

Three decades into his Hollywood career, Brad Pitt still isn’t comfortable being one of the industry’s biggest sex symbols.

On Wednesday, the 55-year-old actor walked the red carpet at The Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles for the premiere of his new film, Ad Astra — telling Entertainment Tonight there that he’s not quite sure what to make of fans’ thirsty reactions to his sultry GQ magazine spread.

“I don’t know what that means,” Pitt said when asked about “breaking the Internet” with his sexy shots.

Fans went crazy when photos from Pitt’s cover shoot for GQ‘s October issue hit the web on Monday.

“55 looks good on him. Lordt!” one enthusiastic Twitter user wrote.

“What is lordt?,” Pitt asked, laughing. “I am so unsavy with the ol’ Internet. But great, good, good fun!”

RELATED: Inside Brad Pitt’s Big Return — and Why He’s ‘Very Excited About Life’ Now

Image zoom Brad Pitt Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In GQ‘s cover story, Pitt opened up about returning to the big screen this year in both Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, explaining that he was motivated by some of his favorite actors.

“When I watch [Christian] Bale or [Tom] Hardy, I can’t do what they do,” Pitt said. “I love watching them. And I couldn’t step into that role. I want to do the same thing on my end.””

He also revealed that he wasn’t satisfied during the early days of his career, recently confession the sentiments to his OUATIM costar, Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I hit this point in the late ’90s or early 2000s, where I realized I was chasing these interesting [roles], yet I was failing to live as interesting a life as I thought I could,” Pitt shared.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Says He’s Planning on Making Fewer Films: ‘I Have Other Things I Want to Do’

Image zoom Brad Pitt Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

RELATED: Brad Pitt Opens Up About His Spirituality: I Believe ‘That We’re All Connected’

Earlier this month, Pitt echoed those statements in an interview with The New York Times, saying that becoming one of Hollywood’s most in-demand heartthrobs after his breakout role in 1991’s Thelma & Louise took a toll on him.

“In the ’90s, all that attention really threw me,” Pitt said. “It was really uncomfortable for me, the cacophony of expectations and judgments. I really became a bit of a hermit and just bonged myself into oblivion.”

The actor eventually learned how to tune it all out.

“Those dubious thoughts, the mind chatter, the rat in the skull — that’s comedy,” he said. “It’s just ridiculous that we would beat ourselves up that way. It doesn’t matter. I spent too much of life wrestling with those thoughts, or being tethered to those thoughts, or caged by those thoughts.”

Image zoom 20th Century Fox

RELATED: Brad Pitt Thinks He’ll One Day ‘Organically’ Be Done with Acting: ‘I Enjoy Doing Other Things’

Pitt previously spoke to PEOPLE at the L.A. premiere of OUATIM, where he weighed in on the idea of retirement.

“No, I don’t know. I don’t know. I enjoy doing other things,” he said of whether he’s thought about leaving his acting career behind. “I think that one day I’ll just wake up and organically it’ll be done. Maybe I won’t wake up and that’s why it’ll be done.”

Pitt’s new flim, Ad Astra, hits theaters Friday.