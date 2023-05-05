Brad Pitt to Get in the Cockpit and Drive at British Grand Prix for Upcoming Formula One Movie

The filmmakers who put Tom Cruise in a fighter jet are placing Brad Pitt behind the wheel of a race car for his next movie.

On Thursday, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer appeared at F1 Accelerate Summit in Miami to discuss their upcoming untitled Apple Studios movie. During the panel, the pair revealed they are creating an actual team to race during the British Grand Prix on July 9 as part of production for the film, according to moderator Will Buxton.

"Their F1 movie sounds incredible," Buxton wrote on Twitter Thursday after the panel. "They're creating an 11th team and filming on track and on event from Silverstone to the end of the year."

According to Buxton, Kosinski and Bruckheimer are utilizing lessons learned from Top Gun: Maverick — in which the filmmakers created a camera that could be attached to jets — "to develop the smallest moveable 6k camera ever designed to take the viewer into the cockpit."

"A cockpit in which their stars will actually drive. That's right," the moderator wrote in a Twitter thread. "Brad Pitt driving an F1 car from Silverstone onwards."

Representatives for Apple Studios did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday regarding production plans for the movie.

The moderator added that actors on the movie are already training for the project, while real-life F1 legend Lewis Hamilton is working as a producer on the film and working to "ensure it's the most accurate racing film ever made."

Variety reported on Thursday that Pitt, 59, will not actually race against other drivers on the track at the British Grand Prix and that the actor will likely drive a "modified version of a junior F2 or F3 car," rather than the same vehicle used by real-life F1 drivers.

Sports Illustrated previously reported in April that the film will shoot sequences at the race at Silverstone Circuit in the U.K. in July.

Brad Pitt, Tim Cook and Lewis Hamilton. Best Image / BACKGRID

"It will be the first movie where they will be within the racing event," F1 Stefano Domenicali said of the upcoming production, according to SI. "It will be quite invasive in terms of production, but it will be another way of showing that F1 never stops."

On Friday, Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) was added to the cast of the movie, per reports. The film follows a retired F1 driver (Pitt) who returns to the Formula 1 ranks to mentor a younger driver and try for a championship.