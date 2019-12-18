Feast Your Eyes on These Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Brad Pitt

Remember when Pitt guest-starred on Growing Pains? Here he is posing as Jonathan Keith, Jeremy Miller’s character’s (fictional) favorite rock musician, in 1989.
The star appeared alongside Evan Mirand and Claude Knobler in the Walt Disney Television pilot for The Kids Are All Right in 1989.
True Romance — a 1993 film written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott — featured a young Pitt, Michael Rapaport, Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette.
The only vampire we would volunteer to get bitten by is Pitt as Louis de Pointe du Lac in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire, a film he starred in along with Kirsten Dunst and Tom Cruise.
Who can forget Thelma & Louise‘s breakout character J.D., the cowboy hitchhiker with an irresistible southern drawl and smokin’ hot bod?
The now-56-year-old played the impossibly cool Tyler Durden in 1999’s Fight Club, a film that showcased Pitt’s ability to take on a macho, rebellious leading man with a secret.
The movie star played one of his most notable roles as 1st Lieutenant Aldo Raine in 2009’s Inglourious Basterds.
Pitt grew his blond locks to portray Greece’s greatest warrior Achilles in 2004’s historical drama Troy.
Don’t even try to pull a fast one over Ocean’s Eleven‘s Rusty Ryan. Pitt played Danny Ocean’s best friend and close adviser (opposite George Clooney) in the 2001 film.
1995’s 12 Monkeys director Terry Gilliam told EW that he specifically cast Pitt to play a wild and unhinged character, which was not a version of the star fans were used to seeing at the time. But Gilliam’s decision proved to pay off because on Pitt’s first day of filming, the director said, “He just exploded on the set,” a fact that can be seen in the movie’s original trailer.
Ben Rickert, a retired trader, was Pitt’s character in the 2015 biographical dramedy The Big Short.
The actor aged in reverse on screen in 2008’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, in which Pitt played Button — who suffers from a rare reverse-aging condition — through nearly 80 years of his life.
The star shares a kiss with costar Claire Forlani as his death in the flesh character in the 1998 film Meet Joe Black.