Feast Your Eyes on These Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Brad Pitt

Rediscover the roles that have helped define the A-list star's enduring career
By Diane J. Cho
December 18, 2019 08:00 AM

1 of 13

Walt Disney Television via Getty

Remember when Pitt guest-starred on Growing Pains? Here he is posing as Jonathan Keith, Jeremy Miller’s character’s (fictional) favorite rock musician, in 1989.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Chris Helcermanas Benge /Walt Disney Television via Getty

The star appeared alongside Evan Mirand and Claude Knobler in the Walt Disney Television pilot for The Kids Are All Right in 1989.

3 of 13

Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty

True Romance — a 1993 film written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott — featured a young Pitt, Michael Rapaport, Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Geffen/Kobal/Shutterstock

The only vampire we would volunteer to get bitten by is Pitt as Louis de Pointe du Lac in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire, a film he starred in along with Kirsten Dunst and Tom Cruise.

Advertisement

5 of 13

Who can forget Thelma & Louise‘s breakout character J.D., the cowboy hitchhiker with an irresistible southern drawl and smokin’ hot bod?

6 of 13

Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

The now-56-year-old played the impossibly cool Tyler Durden in 1999’s Fight Club, a film that showcased Pitt’s ability to take on a macho, rebellious leading man with a secret.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

The movie star played one of his most notable roles as 1st Lieutenant Aldo Raine in 2009’s Inglourious Basterds.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Pitt grew his blond locks to portray Greece’s greatest warrior Achilles in 2004’s historical drama Troy.

Advertisement

9 of 13

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Don’t even try to pull a fast one over Ocean’s Eleven‘s Rusty Ryan. Pitt played Danny Ocean’s best friend and close adviser (opposite George Clooney) in the 2001 film.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Polygram/Kobal/Shutterstock

1995’s 12 Monkeys director Terry Gilliam told EW that he specifically cast Pitt to play a wild and unhinged character, which was not a version of the star fans were used to seeing at the time. But Gilliam’s decision proved to pay off because on Pitt’s first day of filming, the director said, “He just exploded on the set,” a fact that can be seen in the movie’s original trailer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Ben Rickert, a retired trader, was Pitt’s character in the 2015 biographical dramedy The Big Short.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Moviestore/Shutterstock

The actor aged in reverse on screen in 2008’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, in which Pitt played Button — who suffers from a rare reverse-aging condition — through nearly 80 years of his life.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Liaison/Getty

The star shares a kiss with costar Claire Forlani as his death in the flesh character in the 1998 film Meet Joe Black.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.