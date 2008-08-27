Brad Pitt: 'The Twins Are Fine'

The star quips in Venice that he's sharing his kids with George Clooney

Two months after of the birth of Knox and Vivienne, Brad Pitt told reporters at a Venice press conference Wednesday, “The twins are fine.”

He then raised his water glass like a toast, and took a sip.

Pitt and his pal George Clooney are in Italy’s City of Bridges to promote their film Burn After Reading, which has its world premiere Wednesday night at Venice’s annual film festival.

Pitt had arrived Tuesday with sons Maddox and Pax, while Clooney – who owns a home on Lake Como – told reporters he’d been in Italy “for a couple of months.”

The pair joked their way through the press conference, knocking back personal questions with charm – and a few winks.

Asked if he planned on getting married and having children, Clooney, 47, said: “I am so surprised to hear that question. This honestly is the first time I’ve ever been asked that question. I’m getting married and having children today.”

Added 44-year-old Pitt: “And until then, I’ll be sharing mine with him.”

Then – in response to a question about how many kids were enough – Angelina Jolie‘s other half wisecracked, “I’ll have two more by next year.”

Together an Awful Lot

Clooney, who noted he and Pitt only had one scene together in Burn After Reading – which is the first movie from the Coen Brothers since their Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men – joked that his frequent costar was sitting at the opposite end of the dais “because there’s a restraining order.”

The pair did get serious, however, when asked whether they’d prefer to be in Venice or in Denver, for the Democratic National Convention.

“I’m happy to be here. This is one of my favorite places in the world to be,” Clooney said. “I like to watch the conventions on TV. I think the stars of the convention should be the people who are being elected.”

As for the upcoming election, he added, “I’m pessimistic, but I’m optimistic. I think it’s a very exciting time in American politics.”