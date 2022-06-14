Brad Pitt Tells Ex-Fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow 'It's Lovely to Have You as a Friend Now': 'I Do Love You'

"I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years," Gwyneth Paltrow joked to ex-fiancé Brad Pitt about her husband Brad Falchuk

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still feel love for each other.

In a new interview on Paltrow's Goop website in which Pitt discusses his new clothing brand God's True Cashmere, the friendly exes reflect on not ending up together but still maintaining a close connection. Paltrow and Pitt were together from 1994 to 1997 before calling off their engagement.

Paltrow, 49, brought up the topic of her late father Bruce, who died in 2002, approving of Pitt and being excited to have him as a son-in-law — "though we didn't get married, unfortunately," she told Pitt, 58.

"Right," he said with a laugh. "Oh man, everything works out, doesn't it?"

"Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years," joked Paltrow, who wed producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018.

Pitt added, "And it's lovely to have you as a friend now," to which the actress agreed, "It is."

"And I do love you," said Pitt. Paltrow responded, "I love you so much."

After Pitt, Paltrow married Coldplay musician Chris Martin in 2003, though they separating amicably in 2014. They share two kids: Apple, 18, and Moses, 16. Paltrow then married Falchuk, 51, in 2018. Pitt, meanwhile, married Jennifer Aniston in 2000. They announced their separation in January 2005 then finalized their divorce that October. He then wed Angelina Jolie in August 2014, and they share six children. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt Credit: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

Pitt went on to praise Paltrow's dad Bruce, saying the late director had a "profound effect on me and is someone I still think about." He explained he admired Bruce's parenting, and added, "That man was funny. He was funny. And you guys were so funny together, ripping across the table, which was a rarity that I hadn't experienced much, and I loved it. The fun you guys had was infectious. You could just see just how much he adored you."

"Did you feel paternal energy from him?" asked Paltrow. Pitt answered, "One hundred percent. I felt that same kind of guidance that you would get from a coach or a mentor."