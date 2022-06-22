In a new interview, Brad Pitt opens up about why he's more selective with the projects he takes part in nowadays

Brad Pitt Says He's on the 'Last Leg' of His Career: 'What Is This Section Going to Be?'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Brad Pitt, winner Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Brad Pitt, winner Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

Brad Pitt is opening up about the future of his career, the changes he's made to improve his health and his feelings of loneliness

In the August issue of GQ, the Bullet Train leading man, 58, got candid about his profession, revealing that he's more selective with the projects he takes part in nowadays.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester," he said to the outlet. "What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

For his acting roles, Pitt is particular but is open to starring in a new project "when the timing is right, especially when there's a personal connection."

This summer, Pitt will star in Bullet Train, an action comedy thriller where he plays an assassin who's just recovered from a case of burnout, returning to his high-stakes job with a somewhat misguided sense of confidence about his fitness for duty. "You know, you do a month of therapy, you have one epiphany, and you think you've got it all figured out, and you're never going to be forlorn ever again," Pitt said of his character to GQ. "That was that. 'I got this, I'm good to go!' "

Brad Pitt in Bullet Train Brad Pitt in Bullet Train | Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Pitt's not just selective with his acting roles, but with his producing projects too.

With his production company, Plan B Entertainment, he admitted that the experience is "gratifying in new and different ways." For example, this year, Plan B is putting out Women Talking, an adaptation of Miriam Toews's novel about a group of Mennonite women who unite against their rapists.

"It's as profound a film as anything made this decade," Pitt said.

Plan B will also be premiering the long-awaited film version of Joyce Carol Oates's Blonde, a fictional biography of Marilyn Monroe's interior life, directed by Andrew Dominik and starred by Ana de Armas.

Brad Bitt GQ Cover Credit: Elizaveta Porodina/GQ

Elsewhere in his interview, Pitt opened up about quitting smoking during the pandemic to improve his health.

Though he'd initially tried to minimize the amount of cigarettes he smoked, he just decided to quit altogether. "I don't have that ability to do just one or two a day," he said in the interview. "It's not in my makeup. I'm all in. And I'm going to drive into the ground. I've lost my privileges."

The actor got sober after his divorce with Angelina Jolie in 2016 and spent over a year attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

"I had a really cool men's group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe," he told GQ. "Because I'd seen things of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that's just atrocious to me."

Brad Bitt GQ Cover Brad Pitt GQ Cover | Credit: Elizaveta Porodina/GQ

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The cover story also featured Pitt talking about his lifelong feelings of loneliness.

"I always felt very alone in my life," he explained to the magazine, "alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it's really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family. What's that line, it was either Rilke or Einstein, believe it or not, but it was something about when you can walk with the paradox, when you carry real pain and real joy simultaneously, this is maturity, this is growth."