Brad Pitt Says He's on the 'Last Leg' of His Career: 'What Is This Section Going to Be?'
Brad Pitt is opening up about the future of his career, the changes he's made to improve his health and his feelings of loneliness
In the August issue of GQ, the Bullet Train leading man, 58, got candid about his profession, revealing that he's more selective with the projects he takes part in nowadays.
"I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester," he said to the outlet. "What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"
For his acting roles, Pitt is particular but is open to starring in a new project "when the timing is right, especially when there's a personal connection."
This summer, Pitt will star in Bullet Train, an action comedy thriller where he plays an assassin who's just recovered from a case of burnout, returning to his high-stakes job with a somewhat misguided sense of confidence about his fitness for duty. "You know, you do a month of therapy, you have one epiphany, and you think you've got it all figured out, and you're never going to be forlorn ever again," Pitt said of his character to GQ. "That was that. 'I got this, I'm good to go!' "
Pitt's not just selective with his acting roles, but with his producing projects too.
With his production company, Plan B Entertainment, he admitted that the experience is "gratifying in new and different ways." For example, this year, Plan B is putting out Women Talking, an adaptation of Miriam Toews's novel about a group of Mennonite women who unite against their rapists.
"It's as profound a film as anything made this decade," Pitt said.
Plan B will also be premiering the long-awaited film version of Joyce Carol Oates's Blonde, a fictional biography of Marilyn Monroe's interior life, directed by Andrew Dominik and starred by Ana de Armas.
Elsewhere in his interview, Pitt opened up about quitting smoking during the pandemic to improve his health.
Though he'd initially tried to minimize the amount of cigarettes he smoked, he just decided to quit altogether. "I don't have that ability to do just one or two a day," he said in the interview. "It's not in my makeup. I'm all in. And I'm going to drive into the ground. I've lost my privileges."
The actor got sober after his divorce with Angelina Jolie in 2016 and spent over a year attending Alcoholics Anonymous.
"I had a really cool men's group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe," he told GQ. "Because I'd seen things of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that's just atrocious to me."
The cover story also featured Pitt talking about his lifelong feelings of loneliness.
"I always felt very alone in my life," he explained to the magazine, "alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it's really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family. What's that line, it was either Rilke or Einstein, believe it or not, but it was something about when you can walk with the paradox, when you carry real pain and real joy simultaneously, this is maturity, this is growth."
Bullet Train, Women Talking and Blonde will all be premiering later this year.