Brad Pitt Surprises Missouri State University Grads in Video Shout-out: 'We're Rooting for You'

"You did it, you made it!" Brad Pitt cheered. "Enjoy, congrats again, and think big!"

Brad Pitt had some sweet words of support for Missouri State University's graduating class of 2020.

The Oscar-winning actor — who is actually an alum of the University of Missouri, but grew up in Springfield, Missouri, where the public university is located — gave students a special surprise shout-out on Monday in a video shared on the institution's social media pages.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University!" Pitt, 56, said in the clip. "It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors."

"You did it, you made it!" he cheered. "Enjoy, congrats again, and think big!"

School President Clif Smart introduced Pitt's clip, alongside mascot Boomer the Bear.

"I was really proud of all our faculty and staff who sent literally hundreds of video congratulations. Even after that, you think we need one more congratulatory video? Okay, I'll get you one," Smart said. "Our students always say that Missouri State University and Springfield feel like home. It's just a place where people always remember where they've come from."

Smart later explained, in a follow-up message, that Dr. Elizabeth King from the College of Education made Pitt's cameo possible.

"Elizabeth, nicely done," he said.

Meanwhile, this isn't the only surprise cameo Pitt has made while staying at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Back in April, he turned up unannounced on John Krasinski‘s uplifting virtual show, Some Good News, to give the weather report.

"It looks uh, pretty good, yeah," Pitt jokingly said after peeking outside from a balcony to observe the sunny weather.

Days later, Pitt kicked off Saturday Night Live's second at-home episode, portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci — the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force — in a hilarious skit that had Pitt's Fauci responding to President Donald Trump's remarks about the coronavirus.

Image zoom Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci NBC

Eventually, Pitt took off his wig and glasses to thank Fauci and all those helping in the ongoing battle with the highly contagious virus — which, as of Tuesday morning has left more than 1,515,300 people in the United States infected and at least 90,200 dead, according to a New York Times database.

"To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time," Pitt said. "And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the frontline."