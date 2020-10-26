Joe Biden has the support of many A-list celebs including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Evans

Brad Pitt Supports Joe Biden in New Campaign Ad as 'a President for All Americans’

Brad Pitt is supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The actor, 56, lent his voice to a 60-second campaign ad titled "Make Life Better," which features footage of Biden, 77, and wife Jill greeting voters on the campaign trail. It aired on Sunday during Game 5 of the World Series.

"America is a place for everyone," Pitt narrates. "Those who chose this country, those who fought for it. Some Republicans, some Democrats and most, somewhere in between, all looking for the same thing: someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain, to listen, to bring people together, to get up everyday and work to make life better for families like yours."

"To look you in the eyes, to treat you with respect and tell you the truth," he continues. "To work just as hard for the people that voted for him as those that didn't. To be a president for all Americans."

Pitt has typically supported Democratic candidates over the years, having endorsed Barack Obama during his presidential races in 2008 and 2012.

As the election nears, many A-list celebs have thrown their support behind Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris as opposed to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

On Oct. 20, various stars from the ever-popular Avengers film series joined Harris, 56, for a virtual fundraiser to support the Democratic presidential ticket.

Other stars to publicly support Biden for president include: Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Cher, Bon Jovi, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and Mel Brooks.