Brad Pitt Accuses Angelina Jolie of Purposely Harming Reputation of Wine Company He 'Carefully Built'

Brad Pitt claims ex Angelina Jolie "contributed nothing" to the success of their Miraval wine business and intentionally sold her stake to a "stranger with poisonous associations and intentions"

Brad Pitt is accusing ex Angelina Jolie of damaging the reputation of the wine business they previously co-owned together by selling her half to a "stranger."

Back in 2008, the now-exes, who share six kids, bought a controlling stake in the South of France vineyard and home Château Miraval, where they later got married in 2014 and spent several family holidays together throughout their relationship.

In Pitt's latest court filing in his ongoing battle with Jolie over the sale of Miraval, the actor, 58, claims that Jolie, 47, intentionally "sought to inflict harm on" him by selling her interests in the wine company. Pitt says they had agreed to never sell their respective interests in the family business without the other's consent.

Jolie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Pitt's legal team writes in the documents, filed Friday at Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by PEOPLE, that Miraval became his "passion" project that grew "into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rosé wine" through his work. The actor accuses Jolie of contributing "nothing to Miraval's success."

In the filing, Pitt's lawyers say Jolie planned to sell her interest in October to Tenute del Mondo, which is "bent on taking control of Miraval" and is "indirectly owned and controlled by Yuri Shefler, the Russian billionaire who controls the Stoli Group."

"Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights," reads the filing from Pitt's team.

Pitt's lawsuit claims that Jolie's business Nouvel owed his company Mondo Bongo the right of first refusal, and the sale infringed on that right. Jolie, who filed for divorce in 2016, was previously cleared to sell her share of the estate in September.

Pitt's team says Shefler launched a hostile takeover of Miraval and is trying to get ahold of "confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of his competing enterprise." The documents accuse Shefler of having "cutthroat business tactics and dubious professional associations," which in turn "jeopardizes the reputation of the brand Pitt so carefully built." They add: "Jolie has sought to force Pitt into partnership with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions."

Pitt is seeking damages "in an amount to be proven at trial" plus the purported sale made by Jolie to be declared "null and void."

The actor is asking for a trial by jury. Pitt is suing for breach of implied-in-fact contract; breach of quasi-contract, pleaded in the alternative; breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing; abuse of rights under Article 6-1 of the Luxembourg Civil Code; tortious interference with contractual relations; tortious interference with prospective business relations; and constructive trust.