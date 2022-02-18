Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit against Angelina Jolie, alleging she unlawfully sold her interests in a winery they purchased together back in 2008

Brad Pitt Sues Ex Angelina Jolie for Selling Her Stake in French Winery They Purchased Together

Brad Pitt is suing ex Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in the vineyard they bought together, claiming she violated an agreement they'd previously made.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Pitt, 58, alleges that in October, Jolie, 46, sold her interests in Château Miraval despite their prior agreement that neither would do so unless the other person approved.

In 2008, the now-exes bought a controlling stake in the South of France vineyard, where they later got married in 2014, and spent several family holidays together throughout their relationship, per the lawsuit.

The property served as Pitt's "profitable passion," the claim states, as he developed it into a global, multimillion dollar venture.

The complaint alleges that Jolie sold her interests in the property to Tenute del Mondo, whose parent company is spirits manufacturer Stoli Group, which is "controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler." Pitt's lawsuit claims that Jolie's business, Nouvel, owed his company, Mondo Bongo, the right of first refusal and that the sale infringed on that right.

Pitt is suing for tortious interference with contractual relations, breach of implied-in-fact contract, breach of quasi-contract pleaded in the alternative, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and constructive trust. He is asking for damages and for the sale to be reversed.

Reps for Jolie did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jolie, who filed for divorce in 2016, was previously cleared to sell her share of the estate in September.

The Eternals actress previously ran into problems selling her shares in Quimicum, the company that owns and controls Chateau Miraval, because of her and Pitt's ongoing divorce. In July, she asked a California court to allow the sale despite the fact that they were still finalizing their divorce proceedings, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

But Pitt's company, Mondo Bongo, has also separately filed a lawsuit against Jolie's Nouvel, regarding the estate in order to retain a majority share of it.

When the two actors first purchased their shares in Quimicum in 2008, their respective companies split the ownership 60-40, with Mondo Bongo holding the majority share. In 2013, the split evened to 50-50 when Mondo Bongo transferred some shares to Nouvel, the lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE said.