Brad Pitt Looks Like a '60s-Era Stud While Filming Quentin Tarantino's New Movie

Brad Pitt has really settled into his latest role.

The 54-year-old actor was seen filming Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Wednesday wearing white flared jeans with boots and a simple black shirt tucked into his belted pants. He was also wearing a wig to make his blonde locks longer.

The highly-anticipated movie also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie and is set in 1969 Los Angeles. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in the time period of the Manson murders and will be released on July 26, 2019, just two weeks before the date of the killing spree that claimed the lives of five victims, including starlet Sharon Tate.

The production will feature DiCaprio, 43, as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. They’re both struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize, although one person they do recognize is Rick’s next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate, played by Robbie, 28.

Brad Pitt filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Broadimage/Shutterstock

Pitt has been spotted filming around Los Angeles recently in the midst of his custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie. The two have been negotiating the terms of their divorce and custody agreement for their six kids — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Their children spent much of the summer with Jolie in London as she filmed Maleficent 2, while Pitt has been in Los Angeles. In the last few weeks, Jolie and the kids have been back in L.A. They recently agreed to maintain a custody agreement from earlier this summer.

In June, a judge working on their divorce proceedings set up a schedule that would allow Pitt to spend more time with his children — or Jolie would risk losing custody.

“Their parenting approach was always very different,” a source told PEOPLE previously. “Since their separation, it’s been obvious that they weren’t going to figure things out on their own when it comes to the kids.”