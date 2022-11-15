Brad Pitt Spotted with Ines de Ramon at Bono Concert Outing with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Is there a new lady in Brad Pitt's life?

The Oscar-winning actor, 58, was photographed on Sunday backstage at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with Ines de Ramon as the two spent time with married couple Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Photos of the outing were obtained by the Daily Mail.

De Ramon, who works for the jewelry brand Anita Ko, separated from her husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, earlier this year, a rep for the couple confirmed in September.

Pitt was dressed casually in a gray sweater, blue jeans and a wide-brim brown hat, while de Ramon wore a cropped white top underneath a patterned jacket, finishing the look with a pair of fitted black pants and coordinating boots.

Paul Wesley and nes De Ramon. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

De Ramon, who graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 and previously worked for Christie's and Swiss jeweler De Grisogono, tied the knot with Wesley in 2019. But this September, a rep for the couple said they had been living apart for several months. "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," the rep told PEOPLE.

Pitt has been married twice — to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005, then to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019 — and was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski in late September, following the 31-year-old model's split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair were "spending a lot of time together," though "friends [weren't] sure if [it was] serious," and the two didn't "appear to be 'dating' formally."

By the following month, multiple insiders were able to give a clearer picture of the casual romance. A source close to Ratajkowski said the model was not looking to jump into a serious romance.

"It's the perfect timing right now. There is nothing like Brad Pitt cheering you up," the latter insider said at the time. "She wants to get to know him better."

RELATED VIDEO: Brad Pitt Says "Out of This Misery Came a Flame of Joy" After Breakup from Angelina Jolie

The Bullet Train actor recently opened up about making art while dealing with personal turmoil, in an interview published last month with Financial Times.

In the interview, Pitt shed light on the making of his sculptures, which are featured alongside the work of his longtime friends, Australian musician Nick Cave and British artist Thomas Houseago, in an exhibition at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland.

In the months following his 2016 split from Jolie, 47, Pitt spent time working on sculptures at Houseago's Los Angeles art studio, during which he said the two bonded over difficulties in their respective lives.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"Our mutual misery became comic," the Babylon star told FT of his time with the artist. "And out of this misery came a flame of joy in my life."

"I always wanted to be a sculptor; I'd always wanted to try it," Pitt added.