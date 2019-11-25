Brad Pitt Seen with Alia Shawkat at Kanye Concert as Source Stresses They're 'Just Friends'

Brad Pitt is spending more time with Alia Shawkat.

The actor, 55, was spotted alongside Shawkat, 30, at Kanye West‘s “Nebuchadnezzar” opera show on Sunday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

A source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE the actor and the Arrested Development actress “are just friends — absolutely nothing romantic is going on.”

Another source tells PEOPLE Pitt “was with a group of people, including Alia” at West’s show over the weekend.

“They were all in a VIP box. Brad was friendly with Alia, but it didn’t look romantic at all,” the source says.

Image zoom Brad Pitt; Alia Shawkat Paul Morigi/Getty; Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Pitt was spotted with Shawkat earlier this month at an art gallery after multiple reported outings together.

A source close to Pitt insisted at the time, “They are absolutely just friends.”

The pair visited an exhibit at the Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles, according to an Instagram post from a fellow attendee. Meral Melika Duran, an EU strategist, posted pictures of Pitt and Shawkat at the exhibit where he met the artist behind the work, Martin Werthmann.

RELATED: Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat Seen Spending Time Together: They’re ‘Just Friends,’ Says Source

“Supporting arts & artist as usual. Thank you Brad Pitt for joining us. Had the pleasure to introduce my great artist friend Martin Werthmann to Brad (please check out his work). Had a very interesting conversation with Brad. Like [his] positive attitude,” she wrote next to four shots of Shawkat and Pitt mingling with the artist and other guests.

In one photo, a casually dressed Pitt is seen standing near Shawkat as they both chat with different people. In another, they appear to be talking to each other.

RELATED VIDEO: Brad Pitt and Kanye West Have Been ‘Friendly for a While’ — and Bonded Over Fatherhood: Source

The two were also seen grabbing dinner together the same day and also previously attended Mike Birbiglia’s comedy show last month, where they posed for a selfie backstage, according to images posted by a Twitter user who has since deleted their account. (Buzzfeed published the tweets and images before they were deleted by the user.)

Pitt split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016 after two years of marriage. The pair, who share six children, was declared legally single in April, though their divorce proceedings continue and are being handled by a private judge.

Shawkat, who’s currently shooting the fourth season of Search Party for HBO Max, has been linked to Michael Cera and singer and producer Jack Antonoff in the past.