Brad Pitt Has Fun in Paris with Bullet Train Pals Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 16: Brad Pitt attends the "Bullet Train" Photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly on July 16, 2022 in Paris, France.

Brad Pitt and his Bullet Train crew are traveling the world in style.

On Saturday, as the cast gathered in Paris to promote the action movie, Aaron Taylor-Johnson shared a selfie on Instagram featuring his cast mates Pitt, 58, Brian Tyree Henry and Joey King. "We on point…," Tayor-Johnson, 32, captioned the photo, in which he pointed his finger to the tip of the Eiffel Tower.

After that Paris photo call, the cast then had another red carpet event Monday for Bullet Train in the capital of France. On Tuesday, they took the promo tour to Berlin, Germany.

Director David Leitch recently told GQ about collaborating with Pitt on the movie, which is about competing assassins fighting to the death on a high-speed train. "In the conversations I had with Brad, the No. 1 goal was to make a movie that's entertaining and escapist and fresh and original, that will make people want to come back to the theater," said Leitch.

Additionally, costar Henry, 40, said they had a lot of fun on set making the movie: "What I remember mostly is the laughter. Brad's laugh is really infectious. He brings this kind of ease to set where there's nothing overworked. You're sitting across from a master class of cool."

Sandra Bullock has a part in Bullet Train, a role she previously told Entertainment Weekly was part of an agreement with pal Pitt (they shared the same hairstylist, Janine Thompson) if he did her movie, rom-com The Lost City, which came out earlier this year. She said of his comedic role in that film, "He just came in, and he tore it up. He's really funny."

She further told Extra that their hairstylist was key to making the deal: "She was working on Brad's head while he was doing Bullet Train … so I said, 'While you're near his ear, get into Brad's head and tell him to do my film…' I'm not kidding. The power of the hair salon, the hairstylist on a movie set. She literally was instrumental in all of it."