Brad Pitt Sent Ines de Ramon Flowers While They Spent Valentine's Day Apart: Source

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the bouquet Ines de Ramon was photographed with on Tuesday was sent by Brad Pitt

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 17, 2023 05:53 PM
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Ines de Ramon; Brad Pitt. Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty; Michael Tran/AFP/Getty

Brad Pitt treated his Valentine to a floral arrangement.

On Valentine's Day Tuesday, Ines de Ramon, was photographed in Los Angeles carrying a large bouquet of pink peonies, as reported by the Daily Mail.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the actor, 59, was indeed the one behind the romantic delivery to his 32-year-old sweetheart.

Although Pitt was not there in person for the holiday — being busy in New York City filming his latest movie Wolves — jewelry designer de Ramon seemed more than delighted with the sweet gesture.

She flashed a smile as she cradled the blooms, and also carried an extra-long baguette tucked under one arm to round out her slate of Valentine's treats.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon receives flowers at her work office and looks happy as she heads out from work carrying the bouquet on Valentines day!
BACKGRID

Pitt and de Ramon were first spotted together at a Los Angeles concert in November, and sources told PEOPLE at the time that they'd actually been dating for "a few months" before that.

The Babylon actor has been linked to several women after his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie, including Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski.

Meanwhile, de Ramon and her ex-husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, quietly separated in May 2022 after three years of marriage. She reportedly met Pitt through a mutual friend.

RELATED VIDEO: Brad Pitt Spotted with Ines de Ramon at Bono Concert Outing with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

The two have been seen together at several events, including the Los Angeles premiere party of Babylon and a 59th birthday party for Pitt at a Hollywood restaurant, both in December. "They were very cute and flirty. You could tell that she makes him happy," a source noted to PEOPLE at the time.

Pitt and de Ramon then went on to usher in 2023 with a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they spent New Year's Eve and the following days.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "They are dating and having fun. They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it."

Related Articles
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Relationship Timeline
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Hollywood, CA - Brad Pitt seems to be 'head over heels' for his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The Hollywood actor couldn't keep his eyes or hands off Ines as the couple exited a romantic evening celebrating his 59th birthday at Pace in Hollywood. Brad was seen leaving with many presents. Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt Celebrates His 59th Birthday with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Hollywood
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Plan on Spending New Year's Eve Together: They're 'Happy': Sources
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Brad Pitt Debuts New, Shorter Haircut at Golden Globes 2023 
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - A beaming BRAD PITT is seen arriving with Paul Wesley's ex, Ines de Ramon to the Bono concert on Sunday night. The actor was seen looking very at smitten with the much younger, Ines as he was seen holding her arms and pulling her close at one point and she was spotted extending her hand across his middle. The actor arrived together with Ines and introduced her to pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo as they arrived at the arena. Since his split from Angelina Jolie in 20916 the Bullet Train train has been linked to MIT professor, Neri Oxman as well as German model Nicole Potualski in 2020 and most recently Emily Ratajkowski at the end of the summer. Oxman later denied ever having dated the actor. Pitt was spotted with Potualski at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival party for Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood, but were later reportedly only casually seeing each other for a brief period. While reports in late September claimed Pitt and Ratajskowski were spending a lot of time together after her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, she was later seen in a passionate ziplock with a new man by mid October and most recently the model was reportedly spotted holding hands in Brooklyn with Pete Davidson. Shot on 11/13/22. Pictured: Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: GIO/ROGER / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt Spotted with Ines de Ramon at Bono Concert Outing with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Brad Pitt attends the premiere screening of 'Babylon' at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Brad Pitt Mingles with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon at 'Babylon' Premiere Afterparty
Brad Pitt poses with his Oscar in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Brad Pitt's Dating History: From Jennifer Aniston to Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Have Been Dating a 'Few Months,' Says Source: He 'Is Really into Her'
brad pitt
Brad Pitt Quietly Lists Longtime L.A. Compound for $40 Million: Source
cindy crawford
Cindy Crawford Has a Hilariously Perfect Solution for Keeping Her Hair Dry in the California Rain
Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Aire: ‘Hasn’t Let His New Bunny Go’
Kylie Jenner Shares Cute New Photo of 1-Year-Old Son Aire: 'Hasn't Let His New Bunny Go'
Paul Wesley; Natalie Kuckenburg
Who Is Paul Wesley's Girlfriend? All About Natalie Kuckenburg
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Watch Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Intimate Kiss as She Congratulates Him Post Golden Globes Win
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard's Relationship Timeline