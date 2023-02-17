Brad Pitt Sent Ines de Ramon Flowers While They Spent Valentine's Day Apart: Source

Brad Pitt treated his Valentine to a floral arrangement.

On Valentine's Day Tuesday, Ines de Ramon, was photographed in Los Angeles carrying a large bouquet of pink peonies, as reported by the Daily Mail.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the actor, 59, was indeed the one behind the romantic delivery to his 32-year-old sweetheart.

Although Pitt was not there in person for the holiday — being busy in New York City filming his latest movie Wolves — jewelry designer de Ramon seemed more than delighted with the sweet gesture.

She flashed a smile as she cradled the blooms, and also carried an extra-long baguette tucked under one arm to round out her slate of Valentine's treats.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BACKGRID

Pitt and de Ramon were first spotted together at a Los Angeles concert in November, and sources told PEOPLE at the time that they'd actually been dating for "a few months" before that.

The Babylon actor has been linked to several women after his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie, including Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski.

Meanwhile, de Ramon and her ex-husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, quietly separated in May 2022 after three years of marriage. She reportedly met Pitt through a mutual friend.

RELATED VIDEO: Brad Pitt Spotted with Ines de Ramon at Bono Concert Outing with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

The two have been seen together at several events, including the Los Angeles premiere party of Babylon and a 59th birthday party for Pitt at a Hollywood restaurant, both in December. "They were very cute and flirty. You could tell that she makes him happy," a source noted to PEOPLE at the time.

Pitt and de Ramon then went on to usher in 2023 with a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they spent New Year's Eve and the following days.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "They are dating and having fun. They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it."