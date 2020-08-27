Brad Pitt Arrives in France Alongside German Model Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt is enjoying his summer in the south of France — with some added company!

The Oscar-winning actor, 56, was spotted arriving at Le Castellet Airport in France on Wednesday alongside German model Nicole Poturalski, 27, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The duo arrived at the airport with respective face mask and sunglasses, although Pitt was recognizable with a newsboy cap and a green button-down cardigan. Poturalski accompanied him wearing corduroy slacks, a white shirt and a black leather jacket.

"They are spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other's company while traveling," a source tells PEOPLE.

The two were first spotted sitting together during Kanye West's November 2019 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. They were seen chatting and laughing as they sat in the VIP box.

An industry industry insider tells PEOPLE Poturalski seems like a good match for the recent Oscar winner.

"I like her a lot. She has spunk. She’s smart. If she's dating Brad, good for her. Good for him," the source says.

Poturalski has appeared in several international magazines including Harper’s Bazaar and Grazia as well as the cover of Elle Germany’s 2020 September issue.

While the model has kept her personal life relatively private and off social media, she is the doting mother to a young son, sharing a sweet photo of the two walking in Los Angeles in February.

"Angel Engery. Best Friend. Best Company. Gang!" she wrote in the caption.