Brad Pitt Says Friend Kanye West's Sunday Service Is 'Really Special'

Brad Pitt only has good things to say about Kanye West‘s Sunday Services.

Earlier this month, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor made his second appearance at one of West’s weekly spiritual gatherings in Watts, California. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his upcoming film, Ad Astra, he revealed that the Sunday Service experience was “really special.”

“I think he was doing something really special there,” Pitt, 55, told ET on Monday. “It’s a pure celebration of life and people. It’s really delightful. It really is.”

Pitt appears on the October cover of GQ where he opens up about his spiritual and religious journey — and the evolution of his beliefs — revealing that he had been searching for something that felt right for a long time.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Refused to Meet Brad Pitt at Kanye West’s Sunday Service: ‘I Get So Nervous!’

Image zoom

“Oh man, I’ve gone through everything,” Pitt says. “Like, I cling to religion. I grew up with Christianity. Always questioned it, but it worked at times.”

He continues, “And then when I got on my own, I completely left it and I called myself agnostic. Tried a few spiritual things but didn’t feel right.”

Image zoom Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Pitt then touches on the more “rebellious” phase of his life, when he decided to turn away from religion all together.

“Then I called myself an atheist for a while, just kind of being rebellious,” he admits. “I wasn’t really. But I kinda labeled myself that for a while. It felt punk rock enough.”

RELATED: Can I Get An Amen? Brad Pitt, Katy Perry and Every Other Celeb Who Has Attended Kanye West’s Sunday Service

However, he ultimately found something he believed in.

“I found myself coming back around to just belief in — I hate to use the word spirituality, but just belief in that we’re all connected,” he says.

One person Pitt didn’t get a chance to connect with at the rapper’s Sunday Service was Kendall Jenner, who recently revealed that she fled the scene in a panic when she realized Pitt was present at the event.

“I literally left early,” she said during her The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance on Sept. 5. “I just saw Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and it was so good and he just gets better with age. So I was like, ‘I gotta go.’”

RELATED VIDEO: Brad Pitt and Kanye West Have Been ‘Friendly for a While’ — and Bonded Over Fatherhood: Source

A source told PEOPLE at the time that West was glad to share his weekly service experience with Pitt, and has a lot of respect for the actor.

“Kanye and Brad have been friendly for a while. There’s definitely a common respect between the two of them,” the insider said. “Kanye has always been a big fan of Brad.”

“Kanye was so happy that Brad came,” the source added. “He has wanted to share that with Brad.”

Pitt’s upcoming movie, Ad Astra, premiere’s Sept. 20, while West’s ninth studio album, Jesus Is King, will be released on Sept. 27.