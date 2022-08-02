Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"It's really, really fun. Because all the fights are based around the humor," Brad Pitt told PEOPLE Monday at the L.A. premiere of Bullet Train, out Friday

Brad Pitt Says He's 'Hardly' an Action Star in Bullet Train: 'I'm the Buffoon in This Film'

Brad Pitt is no action star — at least according to him!

The 58-year-old actor chatted with PEOPLE on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming action comedy Bullet Train, where he said he was "hardly" an action star.

"I'm the buffoon in this film," Pitt joked.

Instead, he gave kudos to director David Leitch, explaining that Leitch, 46, "has just got his own vernacular of humor and great action scenes coming from John Wick, Deadpool 2 and now this, and it just [has] that flavor I've never gotten before."

"And it's really, really fun. Because all the fights are based around the humor," Pitt said.

Brad Pitt stars in Bullet Train Brad Pitt in Bullet Train (2022) | Credit: Scott Garfield

Pitt stars in Bullet Train as an assassin who has just recovered from a case of burnout, returning to his high-stakes job with a somewhat misguided sense of confidence about his fitness for duty. The plot follows competing assassins fighting to the death on a high-speed train.

brad pitt Brad Pitt | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Asked who slapped him the best in the movie, Pitt told PEOPLE at the L.A. premiere, "I'm going to say Brian Tyree Henry."

"I don't know if I want to go on record for that because I think that there's still insurance policies out there," Henry, 40, joked to PEOPLE. "But [Brad] allowed me to do it. ... He is one of those guys that really wants to go full-tilt boogie. So I'm gonna do it util the take is right."

Lerman, 30, told PEOPLE that Pitt is "a good fighter" and "just a really athletic person."

"Watching him do the choreography and run through the beats. It's a really difficult thing to do," he added. "And there's so much ... there's so many moves to have to remember. You can remember, like, 100 different things in one fight scene."

"So to watch him do it elegantly, [it] almost seemed effortless for him to remember it all," Lerman said. "It was really impressive."