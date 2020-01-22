Brad Pitt Says He Has 'No Complaints' with Life Now: 'I Got Lovely Kids, I Like My Dogs'

Brad Pitt is simply happy enjoying his life.

While walking the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Sunday, the actor spoke to PeopleTV about taking stock of his life now.

“It’s a beautiful day here in LA,” Pitt, 56, said when he was asked the question. “We got it well, we got it really good.”

He continued, “I got friends, I got lovely kids, I like my coffee, I like my dogs. I’ve got no complaints.”

Pitt has six children with his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie. The two split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

Earlier this month, the actor won for best supporting actor at the National Board of Review Awards in which he said his “goals in life now are pretty simple” as he listed standard aspirations like “to be happy” and “stay healthy.”

In listing his final goal, Pitt joked he hopes to stay clear of “a financial situation where I have to do Ocean’s 14,” adding, “We’ll see.”

The star won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his performance as an aging stunt double in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

The previous year was big for the actor, who had two films in theaters including the space drama Ad Astra.

Now in the awards circuit for Tarantino’s ninth film, Pitt has been making headlines, more recently for his reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston backstage at the SAG Awards.

The two actors greeted each other warmly after winning in their respective categories.

Pitt was also spotted watching Aniston’s acceptance speech backstage at the awards show.

The two stars were married for five years before their divorce in 2005.