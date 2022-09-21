Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock Developed Idea for Movie About Divorced QVC Hosts That Never Got Made

Pitt revealed the two longtime friends had a plan to make a comedy about exes who are also QVC hosts, using their airtime for "taking it out" on each other

September 21, 2022
brad pitt
Brad Pitt. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock have been holding out on us.

While discussing his new skincare line with British Vogue, the actor and producer, 58, exhibited a bit of trepidation at demonstrating his skincare routine. The interviewer suggested to him not to "make it too QVC," which apparently triggered a memory.

"I wouldn't know how to do that unless it was a comedy," Pitt explained. "Actually, Sandy [Bullock] and I did once try to develop a whole idea of a husband and wife team, who were QVC's most successful salespeople, but we're getting a divorce, we hate each other, and we're taking it out on air as we sell things… That's as far as we got."

The pair have recently made cameo appearances in each other's movies — with Pitt showing up briefly in the actress's rom-com The Lost City and Bullock, 58, appearing in his action flick Bullet Train.

"Sandy is an angel for me," Pitt told Hello! at the UK premiere of Bullet Train. "I can call her for anything — she will drop her holiday for me. Really. 'Stop your holiday and put on your gown and come host a 1000 person event for me,' and she will do it."

He also talked about the influence another of his favorite Hollywood ladies — ex Gwyneth Paltrow — had on his new collection, called Le Domaine Skincare.

"I love what Gwyneth's done [with Goop]," he told the magazine of starting his celebrity-fronted line. "She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe."

Pitt did finally give up the skincare routine.

"I got a morning wash, I do my serum, I do my day cream, and I'm done. I'm out the door," he added in a video with the outlet. "Then at night, I do my wash — I am committed to the wash — I do my serum, and I do the night cream. Done."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> attends the "Blonde" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

With Le Domaine Skincare, Pitt wanted to promote a healthy way of taking care of your skin, but is wary of the "anti-aging" label. The genderless collection, which includes a serum, cream and emulsion, does speak to anti-aging, but Pitt told British Vogue he doesn't want to be "running from aging."

"I grew up with a country mentality, kind of you know, Dial Soap once a day and then move on," he shared. "And I think that we're learning that if we love ourselves, if we treat ourselves a little better, then there are long-lasting benefits to that. So just age healthy, age in a healthy manner."

The collection, ranging from $80 to $380, is genderless, and Pitt wants everyone to feel confident in using it. He said he made sure the scent was very subtle because he personally gets overwhelmed by smells. A feeling of inclusivity is something that was important to him in creating Le Domaine Skincare and also encouraging men to take care of their skin.

Le Domaine Skincare is available to shop online now, and products will begin shipping Oct. 1.

