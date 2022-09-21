Brad Pitt Reveals Who He Thinks Are the 'Most Handsome Men in the World'

In a new interview with Vogue, the Bullet Train star also discussed his new grooming collection, called Le Domaine Skincare

By
Published on September 21, 2022 08:15 PM
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 08: Brad Pitt attends the "Blonde" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Brad Pitt has some thoughts on a title most would agree he could easily win.

In an interview with Vogue shared via Instagram on Wednesday, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star shared his picks as to whom he thinks are the "most handsome men in the world" from past and present.

"You know in the acting world because it's my day job… the immediate go-to is Paul Newman," Pitt revealed. "Because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports [he was] a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being."

Paul Newman in the 1950's, sitting in a red car with white interior. The photograph was taken with a star flash camera. The photographer was walking with his family and saw this unknown actor he recognized--after "The Philadelphia Story" was released.. (Photo by Art Zelin/Getty Images); <a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California, August 1, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images); George Clooney attends the OMEGA 'Lost In Space' dinner to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the OMEGA Speedmaster, which has been worn by every piloted NASA mission since 1965, at Tate Modern on April 26, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/Getty Images for OMEGA)
Art Zelin/Getty; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty; Mike Marsland/Getty

"If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f–ker because why not?" Pitt, 58, joked. "Because usually, I'm always taking him out, and he's always taking me out. And this time, I'm gonna go the other way, just this once."

While speaking to the publication, the Bullet Train star also announced his new grooming collection, called Le Domaine Skincare, and opened up about the line. He also shared which one of his famous exes influenced his brand.

"I love what Gwyneth [Paltrow]'s done [with Goop]," he told the magazine of starting his celebrity-fronted line. "She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe."

Pitt wanted to make it clear, though, that despite this being his brand (which he created with the help of the Perrin family of vintners), he is not the face of the brand. He is, however, the driving force behind the products' creation, which uses grape-based antioxidants from Chateau Miraval, allowing him to combine his knowledge and love of wine with his new foray into skincare.

Calling Chateau Miraval — the estate in the South of France he purchased a stake in with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2008 — a "hub of creativity," Pitt said it only made sense to have it be the home of Le Domaine Skincare as well. But he knows as well as anyone that the skincare market is saturated and wanted to bring something to the table that would work.

RELATED VIDEO: Brad Pitt Makes Fashion Statement by Rocking a Skirt at Bullet Train Screening

"I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch, but if I hadn't seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn't have bothered," he said.

"I get sent stuff all the time and… ugh. It's just all the same for me," he continued. "But this last year we have been testing Le Domaine and I was really surprised by the results, and that for me, made it worth going forward."

