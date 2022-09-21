Brad Pitt Reveals Who He Thinks Are the 'Most Handsome Men in the World'

Brad Pitt has some thoughts on a title most would agree he could easily win.

In an interview with Vogue shared via Instagram on Wednesday, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star shared his picks as to whom he thinks are the "most handsome men in the world" from past and present.

"You know in the acting world because it's my day job… the immediate go-to is Paul Newman," Pitt revealed. "Because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports [he was] a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being."

Art Zelin/Getty; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty; Mike Marsland/Getty

"If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f–ker because why not?" Pitt, 58, joked. "Because usually, I'm always taking him out, and he's always taking me out. And this time, I'm gonna go the other way, just this once."

While speaking to the publication, the Bullet Train star also announced his new grooming collection, called Le Domaine Skincare, and opened up about the line. He also shared which one of his famous exes influenced his brand.

"I love what Gwyneth [Paltrow]'s done [with Goop]," he told the magazine of starting his celebrity-fronted line. "She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe."

Pitt wanted to make it clear, though, that despite this being his brand (which he created with the help of the Perrin family of vintners), he is not the face of the brand. He is, however, the driving force behind the products' creation, which uses grape-based antioxidants from Chateau Miraval, allowing him to combine his knowledge and love of wine with his new foray into skincare.

Calling Chateau Miraval — the estate in the South of France he purchased a stake in with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2008 — a "hub of creativity," Pitt said it only made sense to have it be the home of Le Domaine Skincare as well. But he knows as well as anyone that the skincare market is saturated and wanted to bring something to the table that would work.

"I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch, but if I hadn't seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn't have bothered," he said.

"I get sent stuff all the time and… ugh. It's just all the same for me," he continued. "But this last year we have been testing Le Domaine and I was really surprised by the results, and that for me, made it worth going forward."