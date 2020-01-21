Brad Pitt Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's Nickname for Him Is 'Lover': 'I Roll with It'

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s nickname for Brad Pitt could not be… lovelier.

On Sunday, Pitt, 56, spoke with PeopleTV on the red carpet ahead of the SAG Awards, revealing the affectionate pet name he received from DiCaprio, 45, who Pitt has previously referred to as “LDC.”

“Lover. He calls me Lover,” said Pitt. “It’s a bit confusing, but I roll with it.”

Explaining the chemistry the costars share in their Oscar-nominated film Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Pitt chalked it up to the camaraderie he shares with fellow actors.

“You’ll find, with most of the guys, I would say we’re all pretty much rooting for each other, we all have respect for each other, we all have a good laugh with each other,” he said. “And it plays, and it’s pretty easy.”

After the SAG Awards ceremony — which saw Pitt take home a win, as well as share a sweet reunion with friendly ex Jennifer Aniston backstage — Pitt and DiCaprio continued their bromance onto the dance floor.

The duo danced the night away at the SAG Awards Gala hosted by PEOPLE on Sunday night.

At the afterparty, the two actors were joined by their costar Margaret Qualley, 25, and her older sister, Rainey Qualley, 29, as the group enthusiastically danced and sang along to songs like the Fugees’ “Killing Me Softly,” Juvenile’s “Back That A– Up,” and Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts.”

At a press conference during the Cannes Film Festival in May, Pitt gushed to reporters about working with DiCaprio.

“I had a great laugh with him,” Pitt said at the time. “It’s that thing knowing you have the best of the best on the opposite side of the table holding up the scene with you. There is a great relief in that.”

In the film, Pitt plays Cliff Booth, a stuntman for DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, a TV star. Both struggle to come to terms with a changing Hollywood industry — at the height of Charles Manson’s killing spree.

Added Pitt of his first time sharing the screen with DiCaprio: “We have the same reference points. We have been going through this at the same time. Similar experiences to laugh about it. I hope we do it again, it was great fun.”