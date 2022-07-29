"He's so kind. He's so supportive," Brad Pitt says of The Great Pottery Throw Down judge Keith Brymer Jones, revealing his love for the show

Brad Pitt Reveals Surprise Love for Britain's The Great Pottery Throw Down: 'Seen Every Season!'

Brad Pitt is a pottery fanboy!

The 58-year-old actor revealed his love for the British series The Great Pottery Throw Down in an interview for JOE.ie that aired on Wednesday, surrounding his new action-comedy Bullet Train.

After costar Brian Tyree Henry professed his love for The Great British Baking Show, Pitt said, "Well, if we're going that route, I'm going The Great Pottery Throw Down. Seen every season!"

"He cries every [episode]," Henry, 40, said of one of the show's judges, Keith Brymer Jones.

"He does, it's beautiful!" agreed Pitt. "He's so kind. He's so supportive."

The Great Pottery Throw Down Tweets Tweets from The Great Pottery Thrown Down show/stars | Credit: The Great Pottery Throw Down Twitter; Siobhán McSweeney Twitter; Keith Brymer Jones Twitter

Alongside a retweet of a video clip from the interview, a post on the series' official Twitter account made a cheeky nod to Pitt's 1999 movie Fight Club: "The first rule of pottery club is: you *must* talk about pottery. We're so happy to hear that legends Brad Pitt and Brian Tyree Henry love crying over bowls as much as we do! #potterythrowdown."

"WTF @KBJWhitstable !!! #potterythrowdown My plan to get closer to Brad is definately [sic] working," Siobhán McSweeney, who is one of the presenters on the show, teased in a tweet. "Playing the long game works."

And while Brymer Jones jokingly replied to McSweeney's tweet, "Yeah ... but who is he, someone told me he's some actor bloke 😜," he wrote excitedly in his own retweet of the video clip, "Arrh ... cheers lads! 😊"

The Great Pottery Throw Down — which launched in 2015, wrapped its fifth season in March and is available on HBO Max — is a competition in the style of The Great British Baking Show and The Great British Sewing Bee.

"Ten home potters from around the country head to Stoke-on-Trent, the home of pottery, in their quest to become Top Potter," reads a synopsis of the show on IMDb.

Brad Pitt attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards; Siobhán, Keith The Great Pottery Throw Down Brad Pitt; The Great Pottery Thrown Down | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; HBO Max

Director David Leitch recently told GQ about collaborating with Pitt on the movie, which is about competing assassins fighting to the death on a high-speed train.

"In the conversations I had with Brad, the No. 1 goal was to make a movie that's entertaining and escapist and fresh and original, that will make people want to come back to the theater," said Leitch, 46.

Additionally, Henry said they had a lot of fun on set making the movie: "What I remember mostly is the laughter. Brad's laugh is really infectious. He brings this kind of ease to set where there's nothing overworked. You're sitting across from a master class of cool."