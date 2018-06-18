Brad Pitt Relieved to Be Able to See His Children More: 'He’s Been Missing His Kids Like Crazy'

Brad Pitt is thrilled to be spending more time with his children.

“It’s been obvious that he has been missing his kids like crazy,” a source tells PEOPLE. “To live so close to them, but not seeing them often, has definitely been painful for him.”

Last week, a judge presiding over Pitt, 54, and Angelina Jolie’s divorce proceedings established a detailed schedule for the actor to spend time with Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, who reside with Jolie as she films Maleficent 2 in London. The kids normally reside in Los Angeles with Jolie, where Pitt also lives.

The court papers obtained by PEOPLE stated, “the children not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” and that Jolie, 43, could lose full custody of the kids if she doesn’t allow them to grow their relationships with Pitt.

(L-R) Pax Jolie-Pitt, Brad Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Maddox, 16, his oldest son isn’t included in the timetable. That’s because according to the court, Maddox is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father.

“There has never been a set schedule. It all seemed very strange and unorganized,” the source says of the couple’s previous custody arraignments.

“Brad was always an amazing dad. The kids have always been his life. He has flaws like most people, but so does Angie,” the source adds. “Brad must be so relieved that the court is now helping him.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Getty (2)

Pitt was able to celebrate Father’s Day with the kids in London this weekend.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Could Lose Primary Custody of Kids If Brad Pitt Isn’t Allowed Access: Report

The actor has been in the U.K. since last week, when he was seen on Wednesday riding his bike across the Coworth Park hotel property, only a few miles from where Jolie and the kids stay in England.

When filming starts on his next movie, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, later this summer, Pitt will balance his time between London and Los Angeles, where he maintains a “very busy schedule,” the insider says. “He often attends dinner parties, socializes with friends and attends events.”